News |  17 Jan 2024 16:49 |  By RnMTeam

Wacken metal battle Canada champs Strigampire's new video 'Brave The Tempest' is a dark energetic death metal force; New album 'All To Dominate' Out Now !!

MUMBAI : The future looks incredibly promising for Canadian metal act Strigampire, who has just recently released their third album “All To Dominate” in December. This comes after they played the monolithic Wacken Festival this past summer, a spot they earned as the 2023 Canadian Wacken Metal Battle champs. The record is a musical explosion that straddles the line between death metal and black metal, and the newest single “Brave The Tempest”, is a melancholic track that offers melodic introspection. Vocalist Steve DC shares his thoughts:

“In the final track of the album, I share my perspective on the importance of being attentive to external signs that indicate the need for a change in order to achieve inner well-being. There is a slower-paced refrain, tinged with melancholy, where hope and determination linger. This song encourages us to rise up and confront life with a determined attitude. I quickly got to the refrain to explain why, in my opinion, it’s our ballad, but in reality, the song is very energetic and mainly composed of catchy riffs.”

Watch the music video for “Brave The Tempest” via its premiere on Lambgoat HERE.

Compared to their previous releases, Strigampire has maintained a similar recipe while also reinventing themselves a bit. Some songs have a more black metal style, others lean towards rock; some are highly aggressive, while others are more melodic and tempered. Even though it remains melodic and has nothing to do with mathcore or technical death metal, we showcase each member’s musical skills through frantic guitar solos and high-energy drum rhythms.

Get ready to be transported into a whirlwind of raw energy and incendiary riffs because the best is yet to come for this exceptional band. Released on December 15, 2023, “All To Dominate” is recommended for fans of Cradle Of Filth, Dark Tranquillity, and Children Of Bodom.

“All To Dominate” is available at the following links:

Album order (CD/Digital) at https://strigampire.bandcamp.com.

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/41RzvBi

Lyric Video - Liberty - https://youtu.be/ocjvdclKICQ

Music Video - Sold Our Soul - https://youtu.be/6nlZwywZpow

Track Listing
1. Liberty (4:37)
2. Dominate Them All (4:17)
3. Sold Our Soul (5:31)
4. In The Maze of The Lost (4:23)
5. Where I Belong (6:11)
6. Basking In Paradise (5:02)
7. Death Silence (4:49)
8. The Day I'll Join You (4:24)
9. Brave The Tempest (4:21)
10. TNT (AC/DC cover) (3:32)
Album Length (47:07)

Album and Live Band Line Up:
Steve DC - Vocals
Johnny Dead - Guitars
Willy Thousand - Guitars
BadGuy P. Provencher - Bass
James Foster - Drums

Album Recording Credits:
• All songs performed by: Strigampire
• All songs written by: Johnny Dead & Willy Thousand
• Produced by: Christian Donaldson & Strigampire
• Mixed by: Christian Donaldson
• Mastered by: Christian Donaldson
• Album Artwork by: Dan “Dotel” Turcotte

