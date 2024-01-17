The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ becomes first song ever to hit four billion streams on Spotify

MUMBAI: The Weeknd is the most successful musician on this week’s edition of the R&B Streaming Songs chart. The Weeknd‘s massive hit single ‘Blinding Lights’ has become the first song in history to reach four billion streams on Spotify.

Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time, as revealed in early 2023, appeared on Abel Tesfaye’s ‘After Hours’ album. It was released at the end of 2019, and has spent over 100 weeks in the charts.

The Canadian superstar fills four spaces on the 15-spot ranking of the most-streamed R&B tracks in the country this time around. Just one of those tunes is new, while the others are all in the process of returning to prominence.

The Weeknd isn’t alone in this sweep on the R&B Streaming Songs chart. He’s joined by a group of fellow musical stars, including names like Madonna, Ariana Grande, and even Blackpink singer Jennie. The highest-ranking of The Weeknd’s current hits on the R&B Streaming Songs chart is “Die For You.”

The track was originally a solo affair, but after it went viral on TikTok, the Grammy winner re-released it as a single, years after it was first shared. After Grande joined on a remix, it became a Hot 100 No. 1. Now, the tune is back at No. 4 on the streaming-only ranking.