The Dollyrots debut lyric video for 'Tonight with you' ; Announce January tour with Bowling For Soup and Lit March tour with Gymshorts

MUMBAI : The Dollyrots, Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), with Simon Hancock as their current touring drummer are ready to kick 2024 into high gear as they get set for a January tour run with Bowling For Soup and Lit, tickets available now at https://www.dollyrots.com/tour. In March the band will tour with Gymshorts as support, tickets go on sale on December 8. Full list of dates is below.

Lyric video for “Tonight With You” from their recent album release Night Owls out now, watch it here:

"For our take on wild teenage abandon for this newest album we’re offering up “Tonight With You”. The feel of riding fast in a car with your crush and the tingling sensation of knowing it’s just a little bit naughty. Of all the songs on the new album “Night Owls” it’s the one that sounds most like vintage Dollyrots, and if it does that’s intentional,” shares Ogden

On Night Owls, the Dollyrots once again highlight their ability to craft music that resonates deeply, whether it’s through high-energy punk tracks or introspective ballads. Each track brings its own flair, with subtle tweaks and shifts that keep the listening experience fresh from start to finish. Hear Night Owls at your favorite streaming platform here: https://orcd.co/nightowls

Mark your calendars for “A Dollyrots Valentine’s Day Serenade” on Saturday, February 10th at 1:00 pm pst / 4:00 pm est. Get your ticket for this ‘pay what you can’ show at https://www.stageit.com/the_dollyrots/a_dollyrots_valentine_s_day_serena...

Tour dates:

January with Bowling For Soup and Lit

1/21 at Revolution in Ft Lauderdale, FL

1/23 at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, FL

1/24 at Southport Hall in New Orleans, LA

1/25 at Ponte Verde Concert Hall in Ponte Verde, FL

1/26 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL

1/28 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, FL

March -

3/7 at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI with Gymshorts

3/8 at James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW in Minneapolis, MN with Gymshorts

3/9 at Reggie’s in Chicago, IL with Gymshorts

3/10 at Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO with Gymshorts

3/11 at Night Shop in Bloomington, IL with Gymshorts

3/12 at Southgate House in Newport, KY with Gymshorts

3/13 at Melody House in Indianapolis, IN with Gymshorts

3/14 at Rumba Café in Columbus, OH with Gymshorts

3/15 at Sanctuary in Detroit, MI with local support

3/16 at Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, OH with local support