Selena Gomez wore 450,000 Sequins gown to Emmy Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez celebrated timeless elegance in a glamourous Oscar de la Renta gown at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024. The Only Murders in The Building actor who graced the awards ceremony looked radiant in the shimmery sheer silhouette which was from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

Selena’s stunning Oscar de la Renta’s pre-fall 2024 gown showcases impeccable craftsmanship and reimagines heritage with innovative design. This silhouette from the collection was envisioned by co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. Styled by celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, Selena’s gown featured 450,00 sequins.

The gown fit Selena like a glove, who paired the silhouette with a Tiffany & Co. necklace. The intricate fern, sequin detailing on the strapless gown is part of the brand’s new iteration of the motif. Artistically crafted on the sheer gown, the silhouette complemented Selena’s gorgeous, curvaceous frame. Bold, sexy yet timeless, the style matched Selena’s red carpet energy. The actress and singer was joined by her co-stars Steven Martin and Martin Short on the red carpet.

Selena, who had also made an appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards in a red asymmetrical halter neck dress continued her love for the shade at the 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards too. The fern motif further accentuated with ruby red sequins adds an element of glimmer to the overall ensemble. She paired the gown with strappy heels and completed the look with bold berry blush lip colour.