Selena Gomez wore 450,000 Sequins gown to Emmy Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez celebrated timeless elegance in a glamourous Oscar de la Renta gown at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024. The Only Murders in The Building actor who graced the awards ceremony looked radiant in the shimmery sheer silhouette which was from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection.
Selena’s stunning Oscar de la Renta’s pre-fall 2024 gown showcases impeccable craftsmanship and reimagines heritage with innovative design. This silhouette from the collection was envisioned by co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. Styled by celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, Selena’s gown featured 450,00 sequins.
The gown fit Selena like a glove, who paired the silhouette with a Tiffany & Co. necklace. The intricate fern, sequin detailing on the strapless gown is part of the brand’s new iteration of the motif. Artistically crafted on the sheer gown, the silhouette complemented Selena’s gorgeous, curvaceous frame. Bold, sexy yet timeless, the style matched Selena’s red carpet energy. The actress and singer was joined by her co-stars Steven Martin and Martin Short on the red carpet.
Selena, who had also made an appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards in a red asymmetrical halter neck dress continued her love for the shade at the 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards too. The fern motif further accentuated with ruby red sequins adds an element of glimmer to the overall ensemble. She paired the gown with strappy heels and completed the look with bold berry blush lip colour.
MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more
MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI: Hyatt today announced the launch of 'Perfectly Yours 2.0,' in India a much awaited sequel to the clutter-breaking wedding campaign that was...read more
MUMBAI: The Recording Academy unveiled the initial three artists scheduled to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Music’s hottest young queens, Billie...read more
MUMBAI : Following the triumph of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,' global sensation Prabhas, acclaimed as The Rebel Star, announces his next 'The Raja...read more
MUMBAI: Indie singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has a way with emotions, and touches hearts with every note. His musical journey is as much about finding...read more
MUMBAI: Media Max Entertainment proudly announces the launch of "Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye” a soul-stirring spiritual song dedicated to the auspicious...read more