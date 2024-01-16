Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco attends Emmys together

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, turned heads as they arrived together at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The singer and her music producer beau made for one stylish couple as they walked the black carpet together, marking a noteworthy relationship milestone. While the pair was affectionate to each other, Gomez was seen posing solo for pictures as she showed off her stunning sheer sequined Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with black and red floral detailing.

According to the fashion brand's official post, Selena's custom gown took a total of 930 hours to complete.

The couple engaged with fellow guests before heading into the ceremony.