Elton John joins EGOT club with Emmy awards 2024 wins

MUMBAI: Elton John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday for best variety special (live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+. John said he was “incredibly humbled” for joining the elite group of EGOT winners who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.
“The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world,” John, 76, said in a statement after winning his trophy.
The superstar performer has five Grammys, most recently for “Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida” in 2001; two Oscars for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King in 1994 and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman; along with a Tony for his original score on Aida. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, and he holds the record for the biggest-selling physical single of all time thanks to the 33 million copies sold for “Candle in the Wind” in 1997.
John became the 19th person to reach EGOT status after Viola Davis achieved the feat when she won a Grammy last year. Others performers who have EGOTs include Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend.
