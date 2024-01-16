Early Bird tickets on sale now! Decimate Metalfest 2024 (Millet, AB)

MUMBAI : DECIMATE METALFEST has launched early bird tickets for their 2024 lineup being held on June 7th and 8th at the Millet Agriplex - Millet, AB (approx 40 kilometres south of Edmonton).

The early bird tickets will be on sale until February 29th and available at https://www.decimatemetalfest.com/online-store

DMF 2024 will be an all-ages event, showcasing bands of all genres from across Western Canada and beyond. Last year's 2023 open-air consisted of an epic lineup that included Arrival of Autumn, Planet Eater, VOLT, No More Moments, Snakepit, Caveat, Skepsis & more! DMF also incorporated Air Guitar contests and Drag for the first time for the festival, which will continue for 2024. DMF continues to strive for growth, improvement, quality, and safety!

The festival is also looking for volunteers and taking applications at https://www.decimatemetalfest.com/volunteer

The 2024 lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT FROM DECIMATE METALFEST 2024...

BANDS BANDS BANDS!!!

AIR GUITAR COMPETITION

DRAG PERFORMERS

SOLO PERFORMERS

GAMING

PRIZES

CAMPING

LOCAL AMENITIES

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

DMF 2022 Spotify Playlist HERE

(More details to come!)