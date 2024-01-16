Early Bird tickets on sale now! Decimate Metalfest 2024 (Millet, AB)

MUMBAI : DECIMATE METALFEST has launched early bird tickets for their 2024 lineup being held on June 7th and 8th at the Millet Agriplex - Millet, AB (approx 40 kilometres south of Edmonton).
The early bird tickets will be on sale until February 29th and available at https://www.decimatemetalfest.com/online-store
DMF 2024 will be an all-ages event, showcasing bands of all genres from across Western Canada and beyond. Last year's 2023 open-air consisted of an epic lineup that included Arrival of Autumn, Planet Eater, VOLT, No More Moments, Snakepit, Caveat, Skepsis & more! DMF also incorporated Air Guitar contests and Drag for the first time for the festival, which will continue for 2024. DMF continues to strive for growth, improvement, quality, and safety!
The festival is also looking for volunteers and taking applications at https://www.decimatemetalfest.com/volunteer
The 2024 lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.
WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT FROM DECIMATE METALFEST 2024...
BANDS BANDS BANDS!!!
AIR GUITAR COMPETITION
DRAG PERFORMERS
SOLO PERFORMERS
GAMING
PRIZES
CAMPING
LOCAL AMENITIES
FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!
DMF 2022 Spotify Playlist HERE
(More details to come!)
MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more
MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI: Elton John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday for best variety special (live) for...read more
MUMBAI: Hyatt today announced the launch of 'Perfectly Yours 2.0,' in India a much awaited sequel to the clutter-breaking wedding campaign that was...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, turned heads as they arrived together at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted at the Peacock...read more
MUMBAI: Indie singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has a way with emotions, and touches hearts with every note. His musical journey is as much about finding...read more
MUMBAI : The Dollyrots, Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), with Simon Hancock as their current touring drummer are...read more