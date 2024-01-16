Charlie Puth sings 'Friends' theme song to remember Matthew Perry at Emmy Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty took to the stage to perform during the segment. The first starts with a rendition of Charlie Puth's 'See You Again', which he mashed up with a cover of the 'Friends' theme song. The performance brought everyone to tears.

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry received a heartwarming and emotional tribute at the Emmy Awards 2024 during the 'In Memoriam' segment. The memoriam also included late stars like Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley, and more, Variety reported.

Charlie Puth brings everyone to tears by singing 'Friends' theme song, watch: https://x.com/puthsvault/status/1747109804638966202?s=20