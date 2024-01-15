Watch Bangladeshi singer's Bengali twist to Anuv Jain's 'Husn'

MUMBAI: Indie singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has a way with emotions, and touches hearts with every note. His musical journey is as much about finding comfort through melody as it is about engaging the audiences with heartfelt storytelling.
One Bangladeshi singer is capturing the hearts of netizens with his soulful singing.
The artist named Ariyan recently took to Instagram to sing the latest popular song by Anuv Jain, “Husn”.
In addition to nailing the original lyrics, Ariyan mesmerised netizens by adding a few Bengali lines that he had composed. The clip has managed to garner the likes and positive comments of several social media users. One wrote, “Your voice is just….I have no word to explain your voice.. keep it up bro.” Another stated, “The Bangla ver. Is way better than the real one to me.”
