RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jan 2024 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Bangladeshi singer's Bengali twist to Anuv Jain's 'Husn'

MUMBAI: Indie singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has a way with emotions, and touches hearts with every note. His musical journey is as much about finding comfort through melody as it is about engaging the audiences with heartfelt storytelling.

One Bangladeshi singer is capturing the hearts of netizens with his soulful singing.

The artist named Ariyan recently took to Instagram to sing the latest popular song by Anuv Jain, “Husn”.

In addition to nailing the original lyrics, Ariyan mesmerised netizens by adding a few Bengali lines that he had composed. The clip has managed to garner the likes and positive comments of several social media users. One wrote, “Your voice is just….I have no word to explain your voice.. keep it up bro.” Another stated, “The Bangla ver. Is way better than the real one to me.”

Tags
Singer Anuv Jain Husn music Ariyan
Related news
 | 16 Jan 2024

KULA's second edition brings the global fusion of 300+ artists to Nesco Centre

This year's edition is dedicated to fostering unity among Asian countries, aiming to bring tradition and modern Contemporary together.

read more
 | 15 Jan 2024

Backdrop Falls is back and announce new single 'Bury You Down' for February

MUMBAI : Brazilian rockers Backdrop Falls have announce their brand new single “Bury You Down" for february 2024.

read more
 | 15 Jan 2024

German indietronic duo Bromsen unleash new single 'Someone', track is part of the upcoming album 'Brothers in Mind'

MUMBAI :  Berlin-based indietronic duo Bromsen is proud to unleash their 5th single "Someone". The track is taken from their highly anticipated debut album, "Brothers in Mind", due for release via Epictronic on 16 February 2024.

read more
 | 15 Jan 2024

Indian music icon Jonita announces her solo debut with 'Love like that' a collaboration of a kind

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood vocalist, Jonita, embarks on a new musical journey claiming center stage, with solo debut "Love Like That.” The bold release marries traditional 13th Century Qawwali folk rhythms with mainstream hyper pop elements and pioneers a unique sound transporting listeners on a

read more
 | 15 Jan 2024

Big Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s got Munawars back

MUMBAI: The reigning champion of Bigg Boss Season 16 and a fan favourite MC Stan, has come forward to extend his support to Munawar Faruqui.

read more

RnM Biz

Reservoir and PopArabia announce new publishing deal with Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more

TuneCore names Akhila Shankar as head of TuneCore South Asia

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more

BIG Indiagram 3.0 initiative by BIG FM celebrates the nation’s heritage with virtual Jhankis this Republic Day
BIG FM

MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

top# 5 articles

1
KULA's second edition brings the global fusion of 300+ artists to Nesco Centre

This year's edition is dedicated to fostering unity among Asian countries, aiming to bring tradition and modern Contemporary together. read more

2
Indie-folk duo Hollow Coves embrace tender moments on new song "Photographs", announce new album 'Nothing To Lose'

MUMBAI: On the closing lines of their new song “Photographs”, the ascendant Australian duo Hollow Coves offer something of a mission statement for...read more

3
Siddhant Goenka's "Farishtey": A Soulful Voyage Through Rain-soaked Memories

MUMBAI: Kolkata's indie maestro, Siddhant Goenka, has once again struck a resonant chord with his latest Pop-Rock creation, "Farishtey," released on...read more

4
Big Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s got Munawars back

MUMBAI: The reigning champion of Bigg Boss Season 16 and a fan favourite MC Stan, has come forward to extend his support to Munawar Faruqui. As the...read more

5
Indian music icon Jonita announces her solo debut with 'Love like that' a collaboration of a kind

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood vocalist, Jonita, embarks on a new musical journey claiming center stage, with solo debut "Love Like That.” The bold...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games