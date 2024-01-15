RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jan 2024 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

Rebel Star Prabhas announces his next 'The Raja Saab', An out-and-out entertainer with acclaimed filmmaker Maruthi

MUMBAI : Following the triumph of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,' global sensation Prabhas, acclaimed as The Rebel Star, announces his next 'The Raja Saab,' a spellbinding romantic horror entertainer by the much-loved director Maruthi under the People Media Factory banner. A Pan-India film with an illustrious cast, the cinematic spectacle will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla, 'The Raja Saab' promises to be an out-and-out entertainer presenting Prabhas in a ‘Massy’ look in the film.

The film’s music is being orchestrated by National Award-winning music composer, Thaman S who is regarded as one of the most prominent and gifted musical talents in Telugu and Tamil cinema. He’s best known for his work in the 2020 musical hit ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramulo’ and the viral ‘Hungy Cheetah’ song from ‘OG’ in addition to more.

Known as one of the most accomplished and celebrated filmmakers in Telugu cinema, Maruthi is credited for superhits like family entertainer ‘Prati Roju Pandage’, first ever Telugu horror comedy ‘Prema Katha Chitram’, and romantic comedy ‘Mahanubhavudu’ amongst many others. Ecstatic about the upcoming romantic horror entertainer and joining forces with Prabhas, Director Maruthi said, “‘The Raja Saab’ stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is surely to leave audiences amazed.”

Film’s Producer TG Vishwa Prasad, a leading name in the Telugu industry who’s known for backing superhit commercial potboilers like ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Dhamaka’ added to the same stating, “We are thrilled to have Prabhas on board for our upcoming romantic horror entertainer ‘The Raja Saab.’ He’s truly a Pan-India star who’s loved by audiences for his brilliant range as an actor and we truly believe he’s best suited for the role. Audiences can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that they have long yearned for. With Maruthi’s filmmaking brilliance, we are truly looking forward to beginning this journey.”

Director Maruthi, confirming the romantic horror entertainer, announced on social media that ‘The Raja Saab’ is Prabhas’ special Pongal treat for fans worldwide. With stalwarts like Thaman S as Music Director and Mr Maruthi as the captain of the ship, ‘The Raja Saab’ is touted to be a king-sized romantic horror entertainer.

The film’s cinematography is led by Karthik Palani (Varisu), and VFX is led by Kamal Kannan (Magadheera, Baahubali )
both are renowned for their works in big-budget blockbuster films.Written and Directed by Maruthi, and Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, ‘The Raja Saab’ is anticipated to transcend linguistic and genre boundaries.

