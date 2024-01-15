RadioandMusic
New Urusei Yatsura season 2 theme song with a new trailer revealed!

MUMBAI : The official website for the highly anticipated television anime adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi's Urusei Yatsura manga released its fifth promotional video on Thursday, showcasing snippets from the upcoming second half of the series. The video highlights the opening theme song, "Lock On feat. HashiMelo, Megurimeguru" by MAISONdes, and the ending theme song, "Raizakura feat. 9Lana, SAKURAmoti," also by MAISONdes.

The second half is set to air for two consecutive cours, beginning its broadcast on January 11. The anime originally premiered in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV in October 2022. HIDIVE is the official streaming platform for the anime, with the English dub streaming since March 1.

Season Overview

The first half of the anime ran seamlessly for half a year, spanning two cours without breaks. The entire series will adapt carefully selected stories from the original manga and is planned to last four cours, equivalent to a full year, though not consecutively.

Takahiro Kamei, known for his work as an episode director on series like Strike Witches: Road to Berlin and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, takes on the role of series director. Meanwhile, the talented Masaru Yokoyama recognized for his contributions to series like Horimiya and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, is the composer for the series.

Plot Overview and Everything You Need To Know

Viz Media, the publisher of the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus editions since spring 2019, describes Urusei Yatsura as a romantic comedy. The story revolves around Ataru Moroboshi, an unlucky human boy who is chosen to play tag with Lum, a beautiful space alien princess. Lum invades Earth on her UFO, and Ataru must touch her horns within ten days to prevent an alien takeover. The series delves into Ataru's supernatural encounters with various otherworldly beings, including the alluring snow spirit Oyuki and the captivating crow goblin Princess Kurama.

The original manga series ran in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987, and Viz Media previously released parts of the series in English in the 1990s. The Urusei Yatsura franchise includes a television anime series, various films, and an OVA series. Discotek Media has been reissuing the movies after the licenses of previous distributors expired.

Stay tuned for a brand new journey into the world of Urusei Yatsura as the second half of the anime promises to attract the fans with its unique blend of romance and comedy. Are you guys excited for the second season of this exciting anime?

