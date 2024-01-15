Indian music icon Jonita announces her solo debut with 'Love like that' a collaboration of a kind

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood vocalist, Jonita, embarks on a new musical journey claiming center stage, with solo debut "Love Like That.” The bold release marries traditional 13th Century Qawwali folk rhythms with mainstream hyper pop elements and pioneers a unique sound transporting listeners on a journey of love, culture, and tradition.

With production from acclaimed Grammy nominated producer Ariza (Dua Lipa, Julia Michael, Lindsey Lomis), and mastered by Gerhard Westphalen (Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran) the new release features vocals by globally recognized Pakistani-American songwriter and composer, Ali Sethi, with lyrics that shed light on love that defies the boundaries of opinions and criticism. It is Jonita’s ability to convey the true essence of “Love Like That,” as something that is simultaneously progressive and radical, finding duality and balance in the masculine and feminine.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Ali Sethi, and when we got into the studio together in LA, this song poured out of us organically,” Jonita says of the collaboration. “This is more than just a song; it’s a journey through cultures, history, and emotion. We’ve poured our hearts into this, and it feels fresh and unlike anything we’ve heard before. I honestly can’t wait for people to experience the magic we’ve created together.”

Ali Sethi says that this single speaks volumes about the most important message: there is always a way to connect through music and build bridges that welcome and embrace. "Jonita is a pioneer and is doing something bold, exciting and fresh," Ali adds of Jonita's new release and becoming a star in her own right. "We live in the world of contemporary music and pop culture and we're building those bridges that welcomes and embraces multiple identities."

Directed by Priya Minhas and filmed in the heart of London, England, the official music video illustrates an aspirational modern-day fairytale. Weaving Indian and Western influences to showcase Punjabi wedding culture in its finest forms with fashion forward traditional garments to cultural dances, the scenes give viewers a glimpse into a culture that is as bold as it is authentic. “Love Like That” marks the first of many anticipated releases from the South Asian songstress, and primes Jonita to unveil her debut EP on February 2nd - pre-save here. The project is anticipated to mark her emergence as a boundary breaking South Asian Pop artist.