Big Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s got Munawars back

MUMBAI: The reigning champion of Bigg Boss Season 16 and a fan favourite MC Stan, has come forward to extend his support to Munawar Faruqui. As the reality show approaches the finals, Munawar Faruqui emerges as one of the most loved contestants not only by the audiences but also by all the celebrity guests who have appeared on the show.
This time MC Stan who has been supporting Munawar since the beginning of the show has once again shown his support by posting a heartwarming picture. In the picture, you see Munawar and MC Stan sharing a laugh and MC Stan wrote, "Meter Kheech k Rakhi Lala trophy aari Na. Always got ur back Brooski Haq se !!! Gang! Show sum love." This is not the first time he has supported him; earlier in the season, MC Stan came for the promotion of his project. Even during that time when he was asked who he is supporting this season, MC Stan confidently said Munawar.
The love of fans and the fans of all the celebrities supporting Munawar have made him the top-followed contestant on Instagram, he currently boasts 10 million Instagram followers and has time and again emerged as BB King for several weeks. Munawar is the strongest player in the house, and with the show nearing an end only audience votes can make him the winner.
https://www.instagram.com/
MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more
MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
This year's edition is dedicated to fostering unity among Asian countries, aiming to bring tradition and modern Contemporary together. read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood vocalist, Jonita, embarks on a new musical journey claiming center stage, with solo debut "Love Like That.” The bold...read more
MUMBAI : Berlin-based indietronic duo Bromsen is proud to unleash their 5th single "Someone". The track is taken from their highly anticipated...read more
MUMBAI : Brazilian rockers Backdrop Falls have announce their brand new single “Bury You Down" for february 2024. The song is a follow-up to their...read more
MUMBAI: The reigning champion of Bigg Boss Season 16 and a fan favourite MC Stan, has come forward to extend his support to Munawar Faruqui. As the...read more