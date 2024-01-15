Big Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s got Munawars back

MUMBAI: The reigning champion of Bigg Boss Season 16 and a fan favourite MC Stan, has come forward to extend his support to Munawar Faruqui. As the reality show approaches the finals, Munawar Faruqui emerges as one of the most loved contestants not only by the audiences but also by all the celebrity guests who have appeared on the show.

This time MC Stan who has been supporting Munawar since the beginning of the show has once again shown his support by posting a heartwarming picture. In the picture, you see Munawar and MC Stan sharing a laugh and MC Stan wrote, "Meter Kheech k Rakhi Lala trophy aari Na. Always got ur back Brooski Haq se !!! Gang! Show sum love." This is not the first time he has supported him; earlier in the season, MC Stan came for the promotion of his project. Even during that time when he was asked who he is supporting this season, MC Stan confidently said Munawar.

The love of fans and the fans of all the celebrities supporting Munawar have made him the top-followed contestant on Instagram, he currently boasts 10 million Instagram followers and has time and again emerged as BB King for several weeks. Munawar is the strongest player in the house, and with the show nearing an end only audience votes can make him the winner.