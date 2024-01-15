Backdrop Falls is back and announce new single 'Bury You Down' for February

MUMBAI : Brazilian rockers Backdrop Falls have announce their brand new single “Bury You Down" for february 2024. The song is a follow-up to their latest effort “Nothingness” and once again showcases what has apparently become the band’s signature sound: straightforward rock’n’roll energy, irresistibly catchy hooks and pop punk sensibilities.
This new song is part of a sereal of new releases coming from the band. The band is also set to release new full lenght in 2024. You can listen to the band lastest release here:
https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/artist/1sZ5yHQj8hmN2fS4s5vZdw
Sum 41, Against Me, Face to Face, Hellacopters… These are some of the bands Brazilian quartet Backdrop Falls has opened for throughout their six-year career, and that gives away a pretty good overview of what they are all about.
The band released their first full length in May 2019, entitled “There’s no such place as home”, which was distributed worldwide through 10 different labels; Electric Funeral Records (Brazil), Geenger Records (Croatia), Duff Records (Italy), 20 Chords Records (Spain), Infected Records (Portugal), Bomber Music (UK), Razor Records (Argentina), Audioslam (Chile), Mevzu Records (Turkey) and Dinamite Records (USA).
Watch Backdrop Falls Live:
