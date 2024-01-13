RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jan 2024 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

What’s your favorite new song release of the Week?

MUMBAI: Music fans have a lot of fresh tracks and albums to enjoy as we head into the long weekend.

Ariana Grande made her return with the late-’80s-inspired single “Yes, And?” Dripping with confidence, the upbeat song serves as the lead track for Grande’s anticipated seventh album, which she started teasing online in late December.

Another star to head back to the music scene is Lil Nas X, who walked through the Pearly Gates with his long-awaited new single “J CHRIST.” “J CHRIST” marks Lil Nas X’s first official release in over a year — his last release, the League of Legends collaborative anthem “Star Walkin’,” released in September 2022. The rapper drew intense criticism in the run-up to releasing “J CHRIST” for his use of religious iconography, with commentators claiming that he was “mocking” and “disrespecting” Christianity. Lil Nas shut down the claims in a tweet, saying “Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of shit. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu.”

Jennifer Lopez reflected on her love in “Can’t Get Enough,” while Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z and D’Angelo teamed up for “I Want You Forever.” Over on the albums side of things, 21 Savage and Kali Uchis kept fans fed with American Dream and Orquídeas, respectively.

