News |  13 Jan 2024 14:45 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is named after one legendary singer-songwriter—Selena Quintanilla—and she's about to embody another: Linda Ronstadt, whom she will play in an upcoming biopic. 
 
The movie is still in preproduction, reports Rolling Stone, and no other cast details have been made public. All we know is that Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach (who previously produced a 2019 documentary about Ronstadt) are coproducing. (Per IMDb, Keach is also producing an upcoming biopic of Glen Campbell starring Tim McGraw, so maybe he's cornering the singer-as-other-singer market.)  
 
 
Gomez seemed to announce the news in her own way on Instagram Stories, posting a picture of Ronstadt's memoir, Simple Dreams. Online, fans immediately noticed the physical similarities between Selena Gomez and Linda Ronstadt, who both have Mexican heritage. 
