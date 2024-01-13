Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is named after one legendary singer-songwriter—Selena Quintanilla—and she's about to embody another: Linda Ronstadt, whom she will play in an upcoming biopic.

The movie is still in preproduction, reports Rolling Stone, and no other cast details have been made public. All we know is that Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach (who previously produced a 2019 documentary about Ronstadt) are coproducing. (Per IMDb, Keach is also producing an upcoming biopic of Glen Campbell starring Tim McGraw, so maybe he's cornering the singer-as-other-singer market.)