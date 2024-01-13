RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jan 2024 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd pays tribute to his guitar Hero Jeff Beck on new single 'Rhapsody In Blues (One for Jeff)'

MUMBAI : Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, guitarist /singer-songwriter/producer/recovery advocate Ricky Byrd (inducted in 2015 with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts), has had a career in music spanning over 40 years.

Although best known for his time spent with The Blackhearts, Byrd has also recorded and played with Roger Daltrey and toured with Ian Hunter and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes respectively. He has also been blessed to have had the chance to, at one time or another, share the stage with music royalty including Paul McCartney, Ringo, Alice Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Joe Walsh, Mavis Staples, Dion, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Page, Graham Nash, Sam Moore, Steve Miller and Elvis Costello…to name just a few.

Byrd's new single "Rhapsody In Blues (One for Jeff)" is a instrumental tribute to his guitar hero, the late Jeff Beck. The track follows the release of his recent digital/7" singles "Louanne", "Alien" and "Glamdemic Blues", which featured a b-side cover of the Four Tops' classic "Reach Out (I'll Be There).

Byrd says, "The only way I felt I could properly pay tribute to Jeff Beck, whose playing has inspired me my whole life, was to record this track dedicated to him. This is a track I felt I needed to write. I did it as a thank you to Jeff. He was such an important part of the process for me as a guitar player. First as a teenager discovering all this cool new music I was soaking up, trying to learn a riff here and there (the easy ones ;)), to all these many years later where I’m still in awe of where he took guitar playing. And yes I’m still trying (mostly unsuccessfully) to nick one of his riffs. Thanks again Guv’nor"- Byrd

Stream "Rhapsody
In Blues (One for Jeff)" here: https://orcd.co/rhapsodyinblues

