News |  13 Jan 2024

Ariana Grande brings pop beats alive with new single 'Yes, And?'

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of four years, Ariana Grande has finally unveiled the first single from her seventh studio album. The song was released on January 12. Titled ‘Yes, And? the song has already got her fans swooning.

‘Yes, And?’ begins with pop beats and Ariana synchronizing in the background. The music has a feel-good bouncy vibe to it. As the music progresses, it grows into a repetitive beat and Ariana brings in her wide range of vocals. The chorus says, “Say that s**** with your chest, keep moving like ‘What’s next?’ ‘Yes, and?’” The song feels like a feel-good positive song, but Ariana has slipped in expletives in her characteristic style.

‘Yes, And?’ also features classic Ariana Grande vocals where she takes her voice into a high vocal trill. The singer has only released the audio of the song and has shared a soft blurry photo of herself. She has a red lipstick on in the image.

Listen to the song here.

Fans have commented that the song reminds them of Madonna’s ‘Vogue.’ They have also mentioned that with this song the singer is giving it back to her haters. Reacting to the song, one fan commented, “Got the club goin upppp.” Another fan wrote, “Oh so u want us up on our FEET.”

While a third fan said, “Yes, and….of course this anthem of empowerment was released on the Capricorn New Moon.” The music video for ‘Yes, And?’ is set to release on January 13.

