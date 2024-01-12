RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2024 19:31 |  By RnMTeam

The Electric Highway Festival announces first Round of bands For 2024 Lineup with Anciients, Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback and more!

MUMBAI : The Electric Highway Festival is excited to announce the first round of bands for the 2024 edition of the festival being held in Calgary, AB on April 4, 5, and 6 at Dickens (1000 9 Ave SW).

Canadian Juno Award-winning Vancouver band Anciients will headline the whole festival. They will be joined by various Western Canadian bands including Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback, Buffalo Bud Buster, and more.

Here are all the bands included in the first-round announcement:
Anciients (Vancouver)
Dead Quiet (Vancouver)
Empress (Vancouver)
Buffalo Bud Buster (Calgary)
Flashback (Calgary)
Pharm (Kelowna)
Owls & Eagles (Calgary)
Gnarwhal (Yellowknife)
Solid Brown (Calgary)
The Getmines (Vancouver)
Tebby and the Heavy (Edmonton)
Musing (Calgary)
Blacksmith and Brewer (BC Sunshine Coast)
Stone Spear (Kelowna)
Black Daggers (Red Deer)
Atomic Yeti (Saskatoon)
Conjure Hand (Victoria)

Limited Early Bird passes are on sale for $65 until the rest of the bands are announced or the early bird passes sell out. Regular advance passes will be available at that time. There will also be a variety of single-day tickets available as well as 2-day passes.

Festival passes are available at https://theelectrichighway.ca/festivalstore/

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/events/327207160030277

The Electric Highway Festival hosts various genres that range from Desert Rock, Stoner Metal, Doom, Sludge, Trippy Psychedelic, Surf Rock, Acid Rock, Noise Rock, Fuzz Rock, Space Rock, Blues Rock, Heavy Psych, Heavy Blues, Southern Rock, Fuzzy Punk, Sludgy Hardcore bands and variations of any of the previously mentioned styles.

The 2023 edition of the festival featured Californian headliners Sasquatch, one of the event's past favorites, laying down their brand of fuzzy, kick-ass Desert Rock & Heavy Psych with direct support from Vancouver’s La Chinga who returned for their 4th appearance on the Saturday night. Black Mastiff returned to headline the Friday night with Calgary’s Gone Cosmic and HypnoPilot headlined the Thursday show with support from Citizen Rage. These were just a few of the wicked bands that played at this past year's The Electric Highway.

Live Video by SlimBzTV - Sasquatch at EHF 2023 - New Disguise - https://youtu.be/K8IXhd4ERY0

Live Video by SlimBzTv - La Chinga at EHF 2023 - Beyond The Sky - https://youtu.be/P741nkfJU7w

Live Video - by SlimBzTV - Owls & Eagles at EHF 2023 - New Expectations - https://youtu.be/G2jUjDHbp9k

Tags
The Electric Highway Festival Anciients band Dead Quiet band music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jan 2024

Mette and Sam Gellaitry release new single 'Darling Drive'

MUMBAI : Multi-hyphenate talent METTE and Scottish producer, singer and songwriter Sam Gellaitry have joined forces to release their electrifying new single 'DARLING DRIVE'.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

2x Platinum Indie rock band Vacations release new album, 'No Place Like Home'

Singapore – Two-time platinum-selling Australian band Vacations releases their long-awaited new album, 'No Place Like Home'.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Faye Webster shares single 'Lego Ring (feat. Lil Yachty)', Announces album Out March 1st

MUMBAI  – Faye Webster has announced that her new album, 'Underdressed at the Symphony', will be released on March 1st via Secretly Canadian. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas with her longtime band. She also shares her new single “Lego Ring (ft. Lil Yachty)”.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Lunadira shares new single 'crying over nothing (wah wah)'

MUMBAI – Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira shifts gears from dark and moody to upbeat and dancey on her new DnB single "crying over nothing (wah wah)".

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Bassist-producer Hashbass delivers an unexpected collab 'Ranjha' featuring vocalist Divyam Sodhi

MUMBAI: Hashbass aka Harshit Misra is one of the independent scene’s most prolific musicians, and with his upcoming scene, also the most diverse.

read more

RnM Biz

Reservoir and PopArabia announce new publishing deal with Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more

TuneCore names Akhila Shankar as head of TuneCore South Asia

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more

BIG Indiagram 3.0 initiative by BIG FM celebrates the nation’s heritage with virtual Jhankis this Republic Day
BIG FM

MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Mette and Sam Gellaitry release new single 'Darling Drive'

MUMBAI : Multi-hyphenate talent METTE and Scottish producer, singer and songwriter Sam Gellaitry have joined forces to release their electrifying...read more

2
Amazon Music Reveals the Breakthrough Artists to Watch India 2024

MUMBAI: Amazon Music is kicking off the new year by sharing with its listeners the emerging artists to watch out for in 2024 in India. Breakthrough...read more

3
Deedar Kaur, Ieshaan Sehgaal craft a musical tale of love, "Fer Milange"

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur is set to captivate music enthusiasts with her upcoming release, "Fer Milange," a soul-stirring melody scheduled to drop today...read more

4
Faye Webster shares single 'Lego Ring (feat. Lil Yachty)', Announces album Out March 1st

MUMBAI  – Faye Webster has announced that her new album, 'Underdressed at the Symphony', will be released on March 1st via Secretly Canadian. The...read more

5
Sanam Puri and his wife Zuchobeni drops ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’ during their wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: Singer Sanam Puri surprises his fans! After ‘just’ getting married, Sanam released a love song titled “Saath Rahe Tu Mere”. The song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games