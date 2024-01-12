The Electric Highway Festival announces first Round of bands For 2024 Lineup with Anciients, Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback and more!

MUMBAI : The Electric Highway Festival is excited to announce the first round of bands for the 2024 edition of the festival being held in Calgary, AB on April 4, 5, and 6 at Dickens (1000 9 Ave SW).

Canadian Juno Award-winning Vancouver band Anciients will headline the whole festival. They will be joined by various Western Canadian bands including Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback, Buffalo Bud Buster, and more.



Here are all the bands included in the first-round announcement:

Anciients (Vancouver)

Dead Quiet (Vancouver)

Empress (Vancouver)

Buffalo Bud Buster (Calgary)

Flashback (Calgary)

Pharm (Kelowna)

Owls & Eagles (Calgary)

Gnarwhal (Yellowknife)

Solid Brown (Calgary)

The Getmines (Vancouver)

Tebby and the Heavy (Edmonton)

Musing (Calgary)

Blacksmith and Brewer (BC Sunshine Coast)

Stone Spear (Kelowna)

Black Daggers (Red Deer)

Atomic Yeti (Saskatoon)

Conjure Hand (Victoria)

Limited Early Bird passes are on sale for $65 until the rest of the bands are announced or the early bird passes sell out. Regular advance passes will be available at that time. There will also be a variety of single-day tickets available as well as 2-day passes.

Festival passes are available at https://theelectrichighway.ca/ festivalstore/

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/ events/327207160030277

The Electric Highway Festival hosts various genres that range from Desert Rock, Stoner Metal, Doom, Sludge, Trippy Psychedelic, Surf Rock, Acid Rock, Noise Rock, Fuzz Rock, Space Rock, Blues Rock, Heavy Psych, Heavy Blues, Southern Rock, Fuzzy Punk, Sludgy Hardcore bands and variations of any of the previously mentioned styles.

The 2023 edition of the festival featured Californian headliners Sasquatch, one of the event's past favorites, laying down their brand of fuzzy, kick-ass Desert Rock & Heavy Psych with direct support from Vancouver’s La Chinga who returned for their 4th appearance on the Saturday night. Black Mastiff returned to headline the Friday night with Calgary’s Gone Cosmic and HypnoPilot headlined the Thursday show with support from Citizen Rage. These were just a few of the wicked bands that played at this past year's The Electric Highway.

Live Video by SlimBzTV - Sasquatch at EHF 2023 - New Disguise - https://youtu.be/K8IXhd4ERY0

Live Video by SlimBzTv - La Chinga at EHF 2023 - Beyond The Sky - https://youtu.be/P741nkfJU7w

Live Video - by SlimBzTV - Owls & Eagles at EHF 2023 - New Expectations - https://youtu.be/G2jUjDHbp9k