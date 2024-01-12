Sanam Puri and his wife Zuchobeni drops ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’ during their wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: Singer Sanam Puri surprises his fans!
After ‘just’ getting married, Sanam released a love song titled “Saath Rahe Tu Mere”. The song features Sanam along with his wife Zuchobeni. The song is sung by the couple.
The video was released in YouTube and their social media. The music video was also played during the wedding ceremony.
“Hello everyone, we are thrilled to announce that our song 'Saath Rahe Tu Mere' is now officially released! As we celebrate our wedding day, it brings us immense joy to share this special moment with all of you through our first song together. 'Saath Rahe Tu Mere' holds a profound place in our hearts, and we can't wait for you to experience the emotions woven into its melody. Your support means the world to us, so please consider following, sharing, and joining us on this beautiful journey. Thank you for being a part of our story, and we hope this song resonates with each and every one of you. Much love, Sanam & Zucho”.
