SANAM India tour set to enchant audiences nationwide

MUMBAI: TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with BookMyShow, Perfect Harmony Productions, and Panache Media, proudly announces the much-anticipated SANAM India Tour, presented by Royal Challenge American Pride Soda. The multi-city musical extravaganza, featuring India's beloved pop-rock sensation SANAM, comprising lead vocalist Sanam Puri, lead guitarist Samar Puri, bass guitarist Venky S, and drummer Keshav Dhanraj is set to enthral audiences from 11th February 2024 onwards in Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore etc. with the grand finale scheduled for March.
SANAM, widely recognised as the nation's premier pop-rock band, has earned enduring popularity for their exceptional musical talent and dynamic performances. The tour will showcase a repertoire that spans their original compositions, which have garnered instant acclaim, as well as soul-stirring renditions of beloved Bollywood classics such as "Gulabi Aankhen," "Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi," "Ishq Bulaava," "Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi," and many more.
SANAM band conveyed their enthusiasm for the tour, stating, "We are truly excited to embark on the India Tour. It's an opportunity to connect with our fans in various cities and share the magic of live music. This tour will be a memorable experience for all of us."
Shoven Shah, CEO and Founder of TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, stating, "We are thrilled to present the SANAM India Tour, a unique musical journey that promises to be a treat for fans across the country. SANAM's musical brilliance and charismatic stage presence are sure to create unforgettable moments for the audience."
Abhinav Kumar Upadhyay, CEO and Founder of Perfect Harmony Productions shared his excitement, stating, "Perfect Harmony Productions is proud to co-produce the SANAM India Tour. We are looking forward to delivering an extraordinary musical experience that resonates with audiences across the diverse cities on the tour. SANAM's music has a universal appeal, and we are committed to creating an unforgettable show."
Royal Challenge American Pride Soda expressed their collective anticipation for the series of concerts that will culminate in March, promising an exhilarating and unforgettable musical journey for fans across the country.
With its stellar lineup and esteemed collaborators, the SANAM India Tour is poised to be a musical spectacle, bringing joy and entertainment to audiences nationwide.
