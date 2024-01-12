RadioandMusic
News |  12 Jan 2024

Producer/multi-instrumentalist Bass Physics unveils debut album Lost In Space

MUMBAI: "Lost In Space is a collection of everything I love about electronic music. This album was motivated by a time in my life where I was constantly tested and feeling lost. Writing this album was like therapy for me and I hope it brings the same level of comfort for anyone who’s feeling like they too are lost in space, there is a way back home.” - Bass Physics
Through his distinct sonic and visual language, producer/multi-instrumentalist Bass Physics skillfully transports listeners to alternate realms, seamlessly blending the idyllic landscapes of his Denver roots with the emotive sounds of his musical creations.

The genre-melding artist has crafted a career around a dazzling array of impactful bass aesthetics and electrifying live sets— a vibrant performance style that sees him oscillate between electronic hardware, piano, and guitar. This prowess has earned him a devoted following and coveted slots at esteemed Denver music venues and festivals, including Red Rocks (5x), Decadence (4x), and a sold-out show at Bluebird Theatre - not to mention three performances at Cancun’s electronic music destination event Ember Shores. This year, he also remixed the Illenium, Grabbitz, and Wooli collaboration “You Were Right.”

Bass Physics @ Mission Ballroom (ILLENIUM's Trilogy Pre-Party)

Bass Physics is a versatile individual, with a background both in music and the business world, having gone to CSU Business School for entrepreneurship and innovative management. But in addition to founding and running his own company, the artist finances his musical dream and prioritizes time and energy towards creating soundscapes that create a sense of purpose beyond financial gains.

Today, Bass Physics unveils his debut album, Lost In Space, a full-length project whose immaculate attention to detail embodies this musical passion and contributes to a collection of cinematic, mind-melding collages. Filled to the brim with melodic compositions, immersive sound design, and, of course, otherworldly bass production, Lost In Space is a holistic artist statement - a reflection of Bass Physics’ creative identity and a time capsule of his evolution up until this point.

Listeners got their first taste of Lost In Space with the LP’s lead single, “FLY AWAY feat. CASS” - a melodic bass banger that fuses heart-thumping bass, angelic vocals, and intricate production flourishes. Next was “WHERE I’VE BEEN” - a collaboration with vocalist Micah Martin that’s teeming with hard-hitting live elements and potent, rock-inspired vocals.

The rest of the Lost In Space LP is full of similar tracks guiding listeners through an emotional journey of Bass Physics’ sonic purview. The album kicks off with the tone-setting “LIFTOFF (Intro)” - a euphonic, atmospheric cut with an exhilarating bassline. Then, there’s “LIGHTLY DUSTED,” a collaboration with up-and-coming bass artist Rendr that’s brimming with cacophonous bass drops and glitchy rhythms. After that is the slow, cinematic bass track “ANECHOIC” with instrumental beat maker Edamame.

There’s also “DEADWEIGHT,” the second track on the LP featuring CASS’s lush vocals accompanied by an uptempo, gritty beat, Bass Physics’ signature sound design, and a hard-hitting bassline. Then, there’s the outer-worldly tune “MAKE IT BOUNCE,” which is adorned with glitchy guitar riffs and head-spinning drops.

The LP is then rounded out by the wonky, futuristic dubstep cut “B4TTL3”; the ambient “SUN SHOWERS” complemented by sparkling synth textures; the edgy, mesmerizing “WAY BACK HOME,” featuring vocalist Psyuri; and the serene, yet immersive closer “HOME (OUTRO).”

Lost In Space is an intentional blend of diverse stylings that serves to showcase the artist’s versatility while ensuring a seamless and emotive tapestry of sound. Evocative, grandiose, and immaculately structured, Bass Physics’ new LP accomplishes the producer’s goal of creating a work of art that inspires self-reflection and leaves a lasting impact on listeners well after the album finishes.

