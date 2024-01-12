RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2024 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Faye Webster shares single 'Lego Ring (feat. Lil Yachty)', Announces album Out March 1st

MUMBAI  – Faye Webster has announced that her new album, 'Underdressed at the Symphony', will be released on March 1st via Secretly Canadian. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas with her longtime band. She also shares her new single “Lego Ring (ft. Lil Yachty)”. The new song comes with a music video featuring both Faye and Yachty playing a video game, created by the video’s director Kyle Ng of Braindead Studios, that fans can play along with HERE.

Fans can stream "Lego Ring (feat. Lil Yachty)" here: fayewebster.lnk.to/lego-ring and pre-order the album 'Underdressed at the Symphony' here: fayewebster.lnk.to/underdressed-at-the-symphony

Late last year, Faye Webster released two of the album singles, teasing the forthcoming project. “But Not Kiss” was a tension-filled first peek at the record. “It’s damn near ecstatic in ambiguity, but it’s not a song about indecision. Webster knows exactly what she wants, and what she doesn’t want; it just so happens that in doing so she ends up in yet another liminal space,” said The Fader. She followed it up with the meditative “Lifetime”. Both songs explore the rarely mapped territory of emotional intimacy, where desire and passion are in conflict with comfort, understanding and even platonic love.

These themes are found throughout 'Underdressed at the Symphony', alongside hyper-specific imagery that paints a picture of Webster’s life, like her eBay Purchase history (“eBay Purchase History”) or the physical objects she covets (“Lego Ring”). All of these uniquely Faye thoughts are wrapped in the warm glow of her otherworldly vocals, ever-present pedal steel and her cinematic and sweeping string arrangements but also more unpredictable elements like vocoder can be found on the new album. “Her music defies genre and convention,” said Vulture last year. “Over the course of four albums, her sound has come to contain both pedal steel and indie rock as well as soft vocals and R&B sensibilities, all the while embodying the city of Atlanta.”

Since the release of her last full-length, Faye Webster has experienced a phenomenal surge in audience brought on by TikTok and the viral popularity of her songs “Kingston” and “I Know You”. Her fan’s profound connection to her music feels all the more genuine given Faye herself is not on the platform. In the last year, her Spotify streams have increased 1100% and she experienced a nearly 3000% growth in her YouTube views. Faye’s Spotify monthly listeners have ballooned to over 7 million and that success has spilled over into her touring business as well. Last year, she set out on a major US headlining tour with every single show selling out immediately and multiple nights being added in major markets. The energy around Webster is palpable - fans singing every word to every song and cell phones in the air, documenting every moment of her shows.

A self-taught guitarist by elementary school, with a deep love of bluegrass and country running in her family, Webster was bound to be a musician. At just 16 she released her debut album, 'Run & Tell'. Like other teenage phenoms Jackson Browne and Laura Marling, it exhibited stunning lyrical and artistic clarity. Her Southern roots were obvious but Webster had more than country music inspiring her worldview - she was deeply embedded in the culture of her hometown, Atlanta. Lil Yachty was her classmate, she was sneaking out to see underground shows and fortuitously had befriended rapper/producer Ethereal while in High School. She went on to sign to Awful Records, making her label-mates with Father, Playboi Carti and Ethereal. To the outsider, an odd home but Webster shared the same weirdo art-kid ethos of her label mates - impossible to peg, endlessly experimenting, making shit, doing stuff, genre-fluid rule breakers.

Her 2017 self-titled release on Awful brought her enough notoriety to get her signed to Secretly Canadian, the home of ANOHNI, Porridge Radio, Whitney, Yoko Ono and more. Two years later, she released 'Atlanta Millionaires Club' to widespread critical acclaim. “Few R&B albums have a pedal steel; few alt-country albums have a rap feature. Faye Webster’s 'Atlanta Millionaires Club' somehow has all of the above. Even stranger, she manages to smooth these apparent contradictions into serene folk-pop with a mellow soul tinge. Webster is an anomaly, but her arty individualism represents an important common value,” said Pitchfork.

A multi-hyphenate talent, Webster also is a successful photographer who has shot campaigns for Killer Mike, Offset, D.R.A.M, Nike and other brands. She is a sometimes model and full-time yoyo enthusiast. Of her last album, 'I Know I’m Funny haha', Pitchfork said, “Webster is an assassin who comes out of the shadows with something witheringly funny or totally devastating.” It’s these flourishes of her unmatched individualism that make her so exciting to listen to, and with 'Underdressed at the Symphony', Faye Webster enters a thrilling next chapter.

'Underdressed at the Symphony' will be available on CD, cassette, black vinyl and “Faye Blue” vinyl where records are sold. A limited edition Blue & White Bullseye vinyl will be available via www.fayewebster.com

'Underdressed at the Symphony'

Track Listing:
1. Thinking About You
2. But Not Kiss
3. Wanna Quit All the Time
4. Lego Ring (ft. Lil Yachty)
5. Feeling Good Today
6. Lifetime
7. He Loves Me Yeah!
8. ebay Purchase History
9. Underdressed at the Symphony
10. Tttttime

Tags
Secretly Canadian record label Faye Webster Playboi Carti Lil Yachty music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jan 2024

The Electric Highway Festival announces first Round of bands For 2024 Lineup with Anciients, Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback and more!

MUMBAI : The Electric Highway Festival is excited to announce the first round of bands for the 2024 edition of

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Mette and Sam Gellaitry release new single 'Darling Drive'

MUMBAI : Multi-hyphenate talent METTE and Scottish producer, singer and songwriter Sam Gellaitry have joined forces to release their electrifying new single 'DARLING DRIVE'.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

2x Platinum Indie rock band Vacations release new album, 'No Place Like Home'

Singapore – Two-time platinum-selling Australian band Vacations releases their long-awaited new album, 'No Place Like Home'.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Lunadira shares new single 'crying over nothing (wah wah)'

MUMBAI – Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira shifts gears from dark and moody to upbeat and dancey on her new DnB single "crying over nothing (wah wah)".

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Bassist-producer Hashbass delivers an unexpected collab 'Ranjha' featuring vocalist Divyam Sodhi

MUMBAI: Hashbass aka Harshit Misra is one of the independent scene’s most prolific musicians, and with his upcoming scene, also the most diverse.

read more

RnM Biz

Reservoir and PopArabia announce new publishing deal with Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more

TuneCore names Akhila Shankar as head of TuneCore South Asia

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more

BIG Indiagram 3.0 initiative by BIG FM celebrates the nation’s heritage with virtual Jhankis this Republic Day
BIG FM

MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Mette and Sam Gellaitry release new single 'Darling Drive'

MUMBAI : Multi-hyphenate talent METTE and Scottish producer, singer and songwriter Sam Gellaitry have joined forces to release their electrifying...read more

2
Bassist-producer Hashbass delivers an unexpected collab 'Ranjha' featuring vocalist Divyam Sodhi

MUMBAI: Hashbass aka Harshit Misra is one of the independent scene’s most prolific musicians, and with his upcoming scene, also the most diverse.The...read more

3
Amazon Music Reveals the Breakthrough Artists to Watch India 2024

MUMBAI: Amazon Music is kicking off the new year by sharing with its listeners the emerging artists to watch out for in 2024 in India. Breakthrough...read more

4
2x Platinum Indie rock band Vacations release new album, 'No Place Like Home'

Singapore – Two-time platinum-selling Australian band Vacations releases their long-awaited new album, 'No Place Like Home'. The record follows an...read more

5
Deedar Kaur, Ieshaan Sehgaal craft a musical tale of love, "Fer Milange"

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur is set to captivate music enthusiasts with her upcoming release, "Fer Milange," a soul-stirring melody scheduled to drop today...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games