RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2024 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

Deedar Kaur, Ieshaan Sehgaal craft a musical tale of love, "Fer Milange"

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur is set to captivate music enthusiasts with her upcoming release, "Fer Milange," a soul-stirring melody scheduled to drop today under the renowned label, Times Music.

Deedar Kaur not only showcases her extraordinary vocal talent but also shares the spotlight with Bigg Boss 15 fame Ieshaan Sehgaal in this musical masterpiece. "Fer Milange" promises to be a mesmerizing journey, transcending musical boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on listeners' hearts.

The slow, beautiful melody, crafted by Deedar Kaur, draws audiences into an ethereal realm, resonating profoundly with every soul. Deedar expresses her anticipation, stating, "'Fer Milange' is a musical odyssey that I'm thrilled to share. It speaks from the depths of the heart."

Ieshaan Sehgaal, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 15, adds his charismatic charm to the collaboration. "Working on 'Fer Milange' with Deedar has been a musical adventure. The song has a magic that is sure to captivate everyone," says Ieshaan Sehgaal.

Fans and music enthusiasts can anticipate being swept away by the beauty of "Fer Milange," a composition that promises to linger in the hearts of all who listen.

Tags
Times Music Deedar Kaur Ieshaan Sehgal music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jan 2024

Sanam Puri and his wife Zuchobeni drops ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’ during their wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: Singer Sanam Puri surprises his fans! After ‘just’ getting married, Sanam released a love song titled “Saath Rahe Tu Mere”. The song features Sanam along with his wife Zuchobeni. The song is sung by the couple.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Producer/multi-instrumentalist Bass Physics unveils debut album Lost In Space

MUMBAI: "Lost In Space is a collection of everything I love about electronic music. This album was motivated by a time in my life where I was constantly tested and feeling lost.

read more
Ram Ji Ki Jai Hanuman Ji Ki Jai
 | 12 Jan 2024

Daler Mehndi makes Bhojpuri debut with the song ‘Ram Ji Ki Jai Hanuman Ji Ki Jai’ feat Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav

MUMBAI: Indian music Industry’s pride and the lion hearted legendary singer Daler Mehndi makes a spectacular Bhojpuri debut with the uplifting motivational track "Ram Ji Ki Jai Hanuman Ji Ki Jai," from the Bhojpuri film 'Rang De Basanti.' This motivational anthem is proudly presented by SRK Music

read more
 | 11 Jan 2024

Glimpses of singer Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe's wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sanam Puri, known for his role in the Indian pop-rock band 'Sanam,' and Zuchobeni Tungoe, a singer, model, and former Miss Dimapur, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, January 11.

read more
 | 11 Jan 2024

Bollyboom announces the 11 city 'Colonial Cousins India Reunion Tour 2024'

MUMBAI – “Bollyboom”, a Percept Live Intellectual Property, announced the most eagerly awaited 'Bollyboom Arena Colonial Cousins India Reunion Tour 2024’ which will see legendary award winning Indian musicians Hariharan and Leslee Lewis reunite after a decade to take fans through a nostalgi

read more

RnM Biz

Reservoir and PopArabia announce new publishing deal with Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more

TuneCore names Akhila Shankar as head of TuneCore South Asia

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more

BIG Indiagram 3.0 initiative by BIG FM celebrates the nation’s heritage with virtual Jhankis this Republic Day
BIG FM

MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sanam Puri and his wife Zuchobeni drops ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’ during their wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: Singer Sanam Puri surprises his fans! After ‘just’ getting married, Sanam released a love song titled “Saath Rahe Tu Mere”. The song...read more

2
5 Reasons why one should not miss the Mahindra Blues Festival

MUMBAI: It is that time of the year again where rhythm converges with pure emotion and wailing guitar solos fill the air. The stage is set for an...read more

3
Producer/multi-instrumentalist Bass Physics unveils debut album Lost In Space

MUMBAI: "Lost In Space is a collection of everything I love about electronic music. This album was motivated by a time in my life where I was...read more

4
Daler Mehndi makes Bhojpuri debut with the song ‘Ram Ji Ki Jai Hanuman Ji Ki Jai’ feat Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav

MUMBAI: Indian music Industry’s pride and the lion hearted legendary singer Daler Mehndi makes a spectacular Bhojpuri debut with the uplifting...read more

5
Deedar Kaur, Ieshaan Sehgaal craft a musical tale of love, "Fer Milange"

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur is set to captivate music enthusiasts with her upcoming release, "Fer Milange," a soul-stirring melody scheduled to drop today...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games