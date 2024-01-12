Deedar Kaur, Ieshaan Sehgaal craft a musical tale of love, "Fer Milange"

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur is set to captivate music enthusiasts with her upcoming release, "Fer Milange," a soul-stirring melody scheduled to drop today under the renowned label, Times Music.
Deedar Kaur not only showcases her extraordinary vocal talent but also shares the spotlight with Bigg Boss 15 fame Ieshaan Sehgaal in this musical masterpiece. "Fer Milange" promises to be a mesmerizing journey, transcending musical boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on listeners' hearts.
The slow, beautiful melody, crafted by Deedar Kaur, draws audiences into an ethereal realm, resonating profoundly with every soul. Deedar expresses her anticipation, stating, "'Fer Milange' is a musical odyssey that I'm thrilled to share. It speaks from the depths of the heart."
Ieshaan Sehgaal, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 15, adds his charismatic charm to the collaboration. "Working on 'Fer Milange' with Deedar has been a musical adventure. The song has a magic that is sure to captivate everyone," says Ieshaan Sehgaal.
Fans and music enthusiasts can anticipate being swept away by the beauty of "Fer Milange," a composition that promises to linger in the hearts of all who listen.
