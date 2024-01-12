Daler Mehndi makes Bhojpuri debut with the song ‘Ram Ji Ki Jai Hanuman Ji Ki Jai’ feat Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav

MUMBAI: Indian music Industry’s pride and the lion hearted legendary singer Daler Mehndi makes a spectacular Bhojpuri debut with the uplifting motivational track "Ram Ji Ki Jai Hanuman Ji Ki Jai," from the Bhojpuri film 'Rang De Basanti.' This motivational anthem is proudly presented by SRK Music PVT. LTD and unveiled by Bhaveshwar Dham.

Daler Mehndi shares his enthusiasm for this unique venture, stating, "Exploring the rich cultural landscape of Bhojpuri cinema through 'Rang De Basanti' has been a delightful journey. 'Ram Ji Ki Jai Hanuman Ji Ki Jai' is not just a song; it's a celebration of faith, motivation, and the indomitable spirit. I'm thrilled to contribute to this project and connect with the vibrant Bhojpuri audience”

Starring the dynamic duo Khesari Lal Yadav and Diana, 'Rang De Basanti' promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that combines riveting storytelling with powerful music. Daler Mehndi's debut in Bhojpuri adds a new dimension to the film's musical landscape, creating anticipation among fans.

SRK Music PVT. LTD. continues its commitment to presenting diverse and quality music to audiences, and 'Rang De Basanti' is a testament to that dedication.

Prepare to be inspired as Daler Mehndi's resonant voice echoes the motivational essence of "Ram Ji Ki Jai Hanuman Ji Ki Jai" in this cinematic marvel.