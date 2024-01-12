Bassist-producer Hashbass delivers an unexpected collab 'Ranjha' featuring vocalist Divyam Sodhi

MUMBAI: Hashbass aka Harshit Misra is one of the independent scene’s most prolific musicians, and with his upcoming scene, also the most diverse.

The bassist and producer has partnered with up-and-coming ghazal singer Divyam Sodhi on a melancholic, soul-stirring composition, ‘Ranjha’ for his first release of 2024 on Misfits Inc.

Released on January 12, ‘Ranjha’ might surprise some fans. But for a music producer whose eclectic taste in music runs from Yellowjackets and J Dilla as well as the structured sounds of gospel and Indian Carnatic music juxtaposed with electronica, funk and jazz, ‘Ranjha’ is just a natural progression. And a sound that he hopes to delve deeper into in 2024.

“I have always felt this soulful space within me ever since I wrote ‘For Anita’… It’s honest and very emotional, almost like a child,” says Hashbass, adding, “It excites me because it is an exploration in moments and those moments are special in that time and with ‘Ranjha’, I do believe I will dive deeper into this exploration and just be free with the music.”

“It’s always exciting for us as a label when artists want to explore and experiment with sounds that move them, and Hashbass’ take on a soulful song like ‘Ranjha’ is a delightful surprise,” says Nayantara Kumar Shetty, head of talent management, A&R and label operations at Misfits Inc. “This song marks a beginning of a wonderful collaboration between Divyam and Hashbass. We have so much more in the pipeline with them and as a label, we're extremely excited to be able to put this out in the world,” she adds.

The short-and-sweet track ‘Ranjha’ came about after Hashbass was introduced to Divyam via his wife and was born out of a phone recording Divyam made at his home in Karnal, lending to it a tender rawness.

“I was chasing nothingness and I do believe magical songs come out of thin air, just like how Divyam and I connected thanks to my wife Eesha,” recounts Hashbass, whose last release was ‘Dreams’ with Riar Saab.

Inspired by Ranjha’s ascetic life after losing Heer, ‘Ranjha’ is a modern day take on a person who just moves around in his own way, free flowing in a chaotic world. The song effortlessly weaves together contemporary and traditional elements, making ‘Ranjha’ a distinctive and memorable addition to the artist’s discography.

The production allows Divyam’s words and voice to shine through, with a subtle tabla groove running through it. “It was Divyam who came up with the vocal and guitar chords, and then I wrote the keyboard and bass parts and added the percussion and other elements like a tabla sample,” adds Hashbass.

“I've cherished and deeply valued ‘Ranjha’ long before delving into my own rendition of this beloved song,” says Divyam, who has built a loyal following on social media for his take on popular and loved songs. “Crafting this track was an amazing experience, made even more special by collaborating with Harshit – someone I've always admired, not only as a musician but as such a kind person,” he adds.

‘Ranjha’ – released on Misfits Inc – is now available on all streaming platforms.

Listen to it here