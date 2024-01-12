RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2024 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Bassist-producer Hashbass delivers an unexpected collab 'Ranjha' featuring vocalist Divyam Sodhi

MUMBAI: Hashbass aka Harshit Misra is one of the independent scene’s most prolific musicians, and with his upcoming scene, also the most diverse.

The bassist and producer has partnered with up-and-coming ghazal singer Divyam Sodhi on a melancholic, soul-stirring composition, ‘Ranjha’ for his first release of 2024 on Misfits Inc.

Released on January 12, ‘Ranjha’ might surprise some fans. But for a music producer whose eclectic taste in music runs from Yellowjackets and J Dilla as well as the structured sounds of gospel and Indian Carnatic music juxtaposed with electronica, funk and jazz, ‘Ranjha’ is just a natural progression. And a sound that he hopes to delve deeper into in 2024.

“I have always felt this soulful space within me ever since I wrote ‘For Anita’… It’s honest and very emotional, almost like a child,” says Hashbass, adding, “It excites me because it is an exploration in moments and those moments are special in that time and with ‘Ranjha’, I do believe I will dive deeper into this exploration and just be free with the music.”

“It’s always exciting for us as a label when artists want to explore and experiment with sounds that move them, and Hashbass’ take on a soulful song like ‘Ranjha’ is a delightful surprise,” says Nayantara Kumar Shetty, head of talent management, A&R and label operations at Misfits Inc. “This song marks a beginning of a wonderful collaboration between Divyam and Hashbass. We have so much more in the pipeline with them and as a label, we're extremely excited to be able to put this out in the world,” she adds.

The short-and-sweet track ‘Ranjha’ came about after Hashbass was introduced to Divyam via his wife and was born out of a phone recording Divyam made at his home in Karnal, lending to it a tender rawness.

“I was chasing nothingness and I do believe magical songs come out of thin air, just like how Divyam and I connected thanks to my wife Eesha,” recounts Hashbass, whose last release was ‘Dreams’ with Riar Saab.

Inspired by Ranjha’s ascetic life after losing Heer, ‘Ranjha’ is a modern day take on a person who just moves around in his own way, free flowing in a chaotic world. The song effortlessly weaves together contemporary and traditional elements, making ‘Ranjha’ a distinctive and memorable addition to the artist’s discography.

The production allows Divyam’s words and voice to shine through, with a subtle tabla groove running through it. “It was Divyam who came up with the vocal and guitar chords, and then I wrote the keyboard and bass parts and added the percussion and other elements like a tabla sample,” adds Hashbass.

“I've cherished and deeply valued ‘Ranjha’ long before delving into my own rendition of this beloved song,” says Divyam, who has built a loyal following on social media for his take on popular and loved songs. “Crafting this track was an amazing experience, made even more special by collaborating with Harshit – someone I've always admired, not only as a musician but as such a kind person,” he adds.

‘Ranjha’ – released on Misfits Inc – is now available on all streaming platforms.

Listen to it here

Tags
Harshit Misra Ranjha Misfits Inc music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jan 2024

The Electric Highway Festival announces first Round of bands For 2024 Lineup with Anciients, Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback and more!

MUMBAI : The Electric Highway Festival is excited to announce the first round of bands for the 2024 edition of

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Mette and Sam Gellaitry release new single 'Darling Drive'

MUMBAI : Multi-hyphenate talent METTE and Scottish producer, singer and songwriter Sam Gellaitry have joined forces to release their electrifying new single 'DARLING DRIVE'.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

2x Platinum Indie rock band Vacations release new album, 'No Place Like Home'

Singapore – Two-time platinum-selling Australian band Vacations releases their long-awaited new album, 'No Place Like Home'.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Faye Webster shares single 'Lego Ring (feat. Lil Yachty)', Announces album Out March 1st

MUMBAI  – Faye Webster has announced that her new album, 'Underdressed at the Symphony', will be released on March 1st via Secretly Canadian. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas with her longtime band. She also shares her new single “Lego Ring (ft. Lil Yachty)”.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2024

Lunadira shares new single 'crying over nothing (wah wah)'

MUMBAI – Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira shifts gears from dark and moody to upbeat and dancey on her new DnB single "crying over nothing (wah wah)".

read more

RnM Biz

Reservoir and PopArabia announce new publishing deal with Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more

TuneCore names Akhila Shankar as head of TuneCore South Asia

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more

BIG Indiagram 3.0 initiative by BIG FM celebrates the nation’s heritage with virtual Jhankis this Republic Day
BIG FM

MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mette and Sam Gellaitry release new single 'Darling Drive'

MUMBAI : Multi-hyphenate talent METTE and Scottish producer, singer and songwriter Sam Gellaitry have joined forces to release their electrifying...read more

2
2x Platinum Indie rock band Vacations release new album, 'No Place Like Home'

Singapore – Two-time platinum-selling Australian band Vacations releases their long-awaited new album, 'No Place Like Home'. The record follows an...read more

3
The Electric Highway Festival announces first Round of bands For 2024 Lineup with Anciients, Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback and more!

MUMBAI : The Electric Highway Festival is excited to announce the first round of bands for the 2024 edition of the festival being held in Calgary,...read more

4
Producer/multi-instrumentalist Bass Physics unveils debut album Lost In Space

MUMBAI: "Lost In Space is a collection of everything I love about electronic music. This album was motivated by a time in my life where I was...read more

5
Mumbai kids all set to #GetOutdoors at India’s largest kids’ festival, Windmill Festival this January

MUMBAI : India’s largest and first-ever international kids’ & family festival, the Windmill Festival an initiative by Eva Live, is making its way...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games