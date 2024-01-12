Amazon Music Reveals the Breakthrough Artists to Watch India 2024

MUMBAI: Amazon Music is kicking off the new year by sharing with its listeners the emerging artists to watch out for in 2024 in India.



Breakthrough Artists to Watch by Amazon Music is an annual, month-long campaign that predicts music’s next generation in India. The playlist is the leading streaming service’s official push for emerging artists. This annually-updated playlist features 35 Indian artists to watch out for in 2024.

Amazon Music has handpicked six new-gen Indian artists who they are predicting for more notoriety in 2024. These artists who are shaping the future of music, will be featured on the cover for Breakthrough Artists to Watch 2024. Listen to the artists below on the Breakthrough Artists to Watch 2024 Playlist now.

Paal Dabba

Feel the pulse of Paal Dabba, a rising star in Tamil music! With his debut “Ai” he made heads turn. Now with his latest song, "170cm", he brings together a fusion of languages, music genres, and cultural elements that come together naturally. With rhythmic dance between beats, he's crafting a new sound that's both fresh and spirited.

Utsavi Jha

Utsavi Jha's melodies are a gentle breeze, whispering tales of love and longing. Her fluid voice carries you through a symphony of emotions. Like many young musicians who took to digital streaming to release their music, this Mumbai-based singer/songwriter released her first song ‘Amsterdam/Thousand Miles’ and hoped for the live music scene to resume, following a sense of normalcy. Cut to 2023, the young musician is performing to sold-out shows now.

Aanchal Tyagi

The new torchbearer of New-age Indie pop has charmed young audiences with her voice that sparkles like sunlight on water, carrying vibrant, soulful melodies in her songs. Embrace the joy of her uplifting tunes that swing between love and rhythm.

Anubha Bajaj

Anubha Bajaj's melody's echo tales of enchantment, which has helped her carve a space for herself as a Pop and Indie Pop performer. She is poised to become one of India's most promising Pop and Indie Pop musicians with her distinctive voice and contagious charisma. Her sultry vocals, distinctive vibe of laid-back sounds and reflective lyrics make her unique.

Akshath

Gen-Z music creator with a record number of hits in a year and one of the most influential on social media, sums up the bio for Akshath- Acharya. His voice, a cascade of enchanting notes, captured hearts with "Jadoo” and “Gumshuda" with reels galore! He's a musical conjurer, evoking emotions with every tune.

Sharath Narayan

If moody was music, Sharath Narayan lends soul to the mood. This vocalist from the Alt-rock Kerala band “Black Letters” has now debuted as solo singer-songwriter with his latest multi-lingual singles. 2023 was his year as an artist painting his musical canvas with vibrant hues! His diverse flavors promise a mosaic of sounds in 2024.

Sharing her excitement about featuring on Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artists Watch 2024 Indian Playlist, Utsavi Jha said, _“The struggle for an indie-artist is always an uphill battle. Amazon Music has given me and other artists like myself a much needed way to showcase our talent and get our due as musicians in the mainstream space. I am ecstatic at the opportunity to be featured on Amazon Music’s cover for Breakthrough Artists to Watch 2024. I am also extremely thrilled to feature alongside such refreshing and talented artists. We are all excited to see what the future holds and hope the audience enjoy streaming our songs on Amazon Music!”

Add the Breakthrough Artists Watch 2024 India playlist to your Amazon Music app and groove to the tunes of these Artists in 2024.