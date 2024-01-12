2x Platinum Indie rock band Vacations release new album, 'No Place Like Home'

Singapore – Two-time platinum-selling Australian band Vacations releases their long-awaited new album, 'No Place Like Home'. The record follows an intense period of transformation for the lead singer Campbell Burns, who was diagnosed with Pure OCD (or “Pure O”), a subtype of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder marked by intrusive, unwanted, and uncontrollable thoughts. His experiences learning to live with this while touring the world informed the record, which also engages in nuanced discussions around personal growth and sexuality.
The band tapped Georgia Maq, formerly of the band Camp Cope, for their last official music video for the album release single, “Over You”. The band explains, “I thought it would be really fun to lean into this idea of ‘Over You’ as an exploration of self-obsession. The high peaks and low valleys of ego just make for a funnier visual story, I think. We'd saved a silly goofy video until last.
I'd originally planned for Campbell to be in the role of protagonist and therapist, but circumstances meant none of us would be in the same city at the same time to work with the director, Jax Anderson, and their wonderful team. To our rescue came Australian darling Georgia Maq, of Camp Cope fame. We were so lucky to have them involved, and their charisma really brought a sensuality and hilarity that was needed.”
Following 2020’s 'Forever In Bloom' LP, 'No Place Like Home' finds the Newcastle DIY outfit comprised of Burns and bandmates Jake Johnson, Nate Delizzotti, and Joseph Van Lier, expanding their trademark melodic indie rock to new sonic horizons. The first Vacations record to be produced by Campbell Burns and an outside producer, John Velasquez (Zella Day, Broods), it comprises 10 shimmering tracks brimming with indie-pop hooks and just a touch of bittersweet sensitivity.
“I had this loose concept of No Place Like Home being an Americana-influenced album,” Campbell says of the album’s sonic inspirations. “I wanted to incorporate more pianos, acoustic guitars, Nashville tuning, and country-inspired lap steel, but then also bringing in drum machines and synths and finding a mix between the two.”
The album features singles, “Terms & Conditions”, “Midwest”, “Close Quarters”, and the buzzy radio single, “Next Exit”, which has over 15 million streams to date. Currently, the band holds top streaming positions globally including in Asia, ranking #2 in the Philippines, #4 in Indonesia, and #8 in Malaysia.
About Vacations
A DIY affair from the get-go, the band Vacations formed in 2016 primarily as a songwriting vehicle for Campbell Burns, Burns later adding band members Jake Johnson, Nate Delizzotti, and Joseph Van Lier. Their song “Young” is certified Gold in Canada, Australia, and Poland, and is certified Platinum in the United States, and their single “Telephones” is also certified Platinum in the US as of December 2023.
The band has racked up over 1.5 billion streams worldwide, including over 675 million streams within the last year and over 2.2m Shazams, as well as over 9 billion TikTok views and nods from influential creators like Lizzo, Rosalía, Bella Poarch, and Charli D’Amelio. Not just a streaming band, the group has become known for their raucous live shows, doubling venues from 500 capacity to 2,000+ in under two years.
Stay tuned for more to come from Vacations.
'No Place Like Home' Tracklisting:
1. Next Exit
2. Slow Motion
3. No Place Like Home
4. Over You
5. Midwest
6. Arizona
7. Close Quarters
8. Off-Season
9. Terms & Conditions
10. Lost in Translation
