News |  11 Jan 2024 16:29 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Sanam Puri ties knot with Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sanam Puri finally tied the knot with his girlfriend and model-singer Zuchobeni Tungoe on January 11, today.

Sanam Puri is known for songs like 'Dhat Teri Ki' (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein), 'Ishq Bulaava (Hasee Toh Phasee) and others. The singer is also the lead vocalist of the pop-rock band named Sanam.

Their intimate wedding was a dreamy affair that took place in Nagaland. Wedding theme was a captivating blend of cultures as the vibrancy of Punjabi traditions meets the unique customs of the Naga people.

