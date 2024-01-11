Singer Sanam Puri ties knot with Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sanam Puri finally tied the knot with his girlfriend and model-singer Zuchobeni Tungoe on January 11, today.
Sanam Puri is known for songs like 'Dhat Teri Ki' (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein), 'Ishq Bulaava (Hasee Toh Phasee) and others. The singer is also the lead vocalist of the pop-rock band named Sanam.
Their intimate wedding was a dreamy affair that took place in Nagaland. Wedding theme was a captivating blend of cultures as the vibrancy of Punjabi traditions meets the unique customs of the Naga people.
MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more
MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI: Popular singer Sanam Puri, known for his role in the Indian pop-rock band 'Sanam,' and Zuchobeni Tungoe, a singer, model, and former Miss...read more
MUMBAI – Def Jam Recordings India proudly presents the release of "London Dry," the latest explosive single from rap sensation Irfana. Collaborating...read more
MUMBAI : Love Ghost arrives on the scene with a sturdy repertoire of accolades— Rolling Stone Magazine, FLAUNT, AlternaAve Press, Lyrical Lemonade...read more
MUMBAI : Hangout Music Festival is excited to reveal its 2024 lineup, featuring an eclectic group of artists set to perform on the white sand...read more
MUMBAI : There’s a piece of exciting news for fans of the Overlord anime series! A television special recently announced that a film project...read more