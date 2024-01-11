Shoegaze/Prog rock artist Yasu release new album 'Spacetime Machine'

MUMBAI : Japanese-Brazilian trans artist Yasu releases her debut album, "Spacetime Machine", a progressive rock opera about emotions, going through depression, happiness, prejudice and a journey of self-discovery.
The album began to be composed in 2016 and recorded in 2018, but was only finished at the end of 2023. It goes through different phases of the singer's life, from the moment she decided to pursue her dreams and become a composer, until she discovered herself as a transsexual, and having faced long years of depression, all told through metaphors in a space rock album.
The album is heavily inspired by more accessible prog artists, such as Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, Supertramp, Electric Light Orchestra, Marillion and Supertramp, as well as classics such as King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Yes, Genesis, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Triumvirat, Van Der Graaf Generator, The Moody Blues and others.
"Spacetime Machine": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/01oDLagIX9tQn2Wgfq0so9
