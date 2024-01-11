Mumbai kids all set to #GetOutdoors at India’s largest kids’ festival, Windmill Festival this January

MUMBAI : India’s largest and first-ever international kids’ & family festival, the Windmill Festival an initiative by Eva Live, is making its way to Mumbai’s Jio World Garden, BKC for its seventh edition this year on 27th and 28th January 2024. This edition of the much-awaited two-day festival promises a fascinating outdoor extravaganza especially centred around children and features innovative workshops, fun gaming activities and plenty of exciting interactive sessions to encourage them to #GetOutdoors.

In a reality where open public spaces for children to freely express themselves are scarce and screen time dominates their activities, the Windmill Festival seeks to be an outlet that provides children with opportunities for creativity, learning, and recreational experiences that allow them to spend quality time with their parents and friends in an outdoor setting.

Over the course of the two-day escape, parents can rest easy knowing that they are covered for every interest their child might have. The Windmill Festival will offer an array of engaging activities and experiences thoughtfully curated for all age groups - from 0 to 3 years old, 4 to 7 years old and 8 to 14 years old - and tailored to their interests and preferences.

It will be home to over 50 unique workshops spanning diverse avenues of art and craft, science and robotics, sports and games, music and dance, nature and sustainability, as well as language and etiquette. These workshops include storytelling, fluid art, colourful pottery, kickboxing, Jembe session, martial arts & karate training, windmill making, dance, storytelling, team-work training, and much more. Not only that, but children can participate and enjoy over twenty memorable experiences like a petting zoo, fun city bounce, catch the stick, toon appearances, mini football, as well as watch a movie under the stars. But it doesn’t stop here! The festival also offers adventure experiences like human roller coaster, trackless train, air hockey, ferris wheel ride, mini train ride, boating and much more.

The spectrum of activities and interactive experiences is curated to tap into the children’s creative side, as well as their logical minds. They aim to engage and enhance various life skills, nurture learning and growth by expanding the child’s world and give a spark to their diverse interests. And completing this whirlwind edutainment experience is the 50+ flea and food stalls for parents and kids to indulge in and food stalls where children and their parents can savour delicious delicacies. With this, the Windmill Festival offers families a chance to unite in joyful moments of play, participate in various workshops and activities and indulge in boundless entertainment together, thereby leaving them with cherished memories. The tickets for the festival are available at Paytm Insider.