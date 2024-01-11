Glimpses of singer Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe's wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sanam Puri, known for his role in the Indian pop-rock band 'Sanam,' and Zuchobeni Tungoe, a singer, model, and former Miss Dimapur, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, January 11.

The beautiful event took place at the Garden of Harmony in Nihokhu village, Niuland district, Nagaland. The couple got engaged during a private ceremony on March 11, 2023.

The wedding celebration witnessed the presence of hundreds of their close family members and friends. The solemnisation of their union was conducted by Rev. Vesotsu Rhakho, the pastor of Police Union Baptist Church (PUBC) in Kohima.

The joyful ceremony was attended by a large gathering of well-wishers who came to bless the newlyweds.