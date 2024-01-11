RadioandMusic
Bollyboom announces the 11 city 'Colonial Cousins India Reunion Tour 2024'

MUMBAI – “Bollyboom”, a Percept Live Intellectual Property, announced the most eagerly awaited 'Bollyboom Arena Colonial Cousins India Reunion Tour 2024’ which will see legendary award winning Indian musicians Hariharan and Leslee Lewis reunite after a decade to take fans through a nostalgic journey with their music. The 11 city pan-India tour will see the artists visiting Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kochi, Jaipur, Indore and Kolkata.

Phase I of the multi-city Bollyboom Music extravaganza will kick off on 19 January, 2024 in Pune at the Phoenix Marketcity, followed by Bengaluru on 27 January, 2024 at Phoenix Marketcity, 2 February, 2024 at the V Club in Delhi, 4 February, 2024 in Hyderabad at HCC, to culminate in Mumbai on March 1, 2024. Phase II will see the ‘Bollyboom Colonial Cousins India Tour’ visit Coimbatore on 24 May 2024, Chennai on 26 May 2024, Kochi on 31 May 2024, Jaipur on 2 June 2024, Indore and conclude in Kolkata on 9 June 2024.

Colonial Cousins is the 90’s Indian musical duo comprising Hariharan and Leslee Lewis, who achieved immense success with their eponymous debut album, which went platinum in India and dominated music charts in 1996. They garnered numerous accolades including the MTV Asia Viewers' Choice Award and the US Billboard's Viewers' Award. Renowned for pioneering Indian fusion music, they were the first Indian performers at MTV Unplugged. Their song 'Krishna' boasts 6.2 million views on YouTube. Hariharan, a renowned Indian playback, bhajan and ghazal singer, has sung over 15,000 notable songs in 10 languages and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2004 and is also a two-time National Award winner. Leslee Lewis, popularly known as 'Lezz', is one of the first Indian composers to have introduced the Indian audiences to Rock and Pop music, and was instrumental in conceiving and creating all the music for Coke Studio, MTV India’s debut season, besides composing and producing music for artists like KayKay and Sunita Rao.

Along with the Colonial Cousins popular music tracks that will take fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Bollyboom will also offer a 360-degree live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans.

Said Hariharan and Leslee Lewis of the Colonial Cousins, “We are so looking forward to getting on the road again after a hiatus of over a decade. This will be the first ever tour of the Colonial Cousins where we are really excited to meet our fans who have supported us over all these years and take them down memory lane with songs like Sa no dha pa, Krishna, Indian rain and each of our own songs. It will be a night to remember forever. That’s a promise.”

Joji George, CEO, Percept Live said, “Bollyboom stands for global Indian sounds, and who better than the legends Hariharan and Leslee Lewis of the Colonial Cousins. We are delighted to be the ones to bring them both together on this reunion tour. Anyone who is from the 80’s and 90’s can’t miss this one. Come with your kids and introduce them to music that has stood the test of time.”

