THE ODDEVEN rise up w/ "Wild West" music video & single, new full-length album 'Darkness' out now!

MUMBAI: Post-grunge rockers The OddEven just dropped their new full-length album Darkness via Eclipse Records on January 5 and earlier today, the band dropped a third music video from the album entitled "Wild West". The album was produced by Weed and E.T., alongside Frank Marchand (Fiona Apple, Nils Lofgren) at Waterford Digital, and mastered by Alan Douches (Mastodon, Monster Magnet, Fleetwood Mac) at West West Side Music.

"For those that have felt alienated, disenfranchised, or different than everyone around you, it’s time to rise up,” says bassist Weed. “There are entities out there that are watching our every move, so there is no time to waste!”

The new album by The OddEven is entitled Darkness, and we had all better strap in and get ready to fly hard and fast. The band features Chris Volz of FLAW on lead vocals, and Tosha Jones (x-Saliva) on drums. Darkness is an invitation, precious and personal like a treasured pattern of body ink, and their suggestion is that we become a part of the experience by letting the music spark our wildest imaginations. They set us free to become exotic savages on distant planets, heroes in a hot-rods playing chicken with the stars, and psychedelic villains chasing shadows to the underworld. They make us want to stand on our chairs with our fists in the air, then go home from the show hoarse and happy. They want us all to keep hold of the groove. The record is not just a collection of rock tunes, but more a journey to nightmares, dreamscapes, thrill rides, and butcher knives. The hypnotic vocals are strange and addictive, as the guitar work is eerie, fulfilling, uplifting, and bold. That said, it is finally the monstrous bass-oriented groove that defines this record, ignited by a hurricane of exceptional drumming and explosive hooks that bring us deep into the blast radius. They want to make all of us Rock Gods. Darkness was produced by Weed and E.T., alongside Frank Marchand (Fiona Apple, Nils Lofgren) at Waterford Digital, and mastered by Alan Douches (Mastodon, Monster Magnet, Fleetwood Mac) at West West Side Music. The album cover art was designed by Lola Quinn.