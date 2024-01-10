RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jan 2024

Overlord: The Holy Kingdom movie to be released in 2024!

MUMBAI : There’s a piece of exciting news for fans of the Overlord anime series! A television special recently announced that a film project covering the Sei Okoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) is set to hit Japanese theaters later this year. The special, hosted by cast members Satoshi Hino (Ains), Yumi Hara (Albedo), and Masayuki Katou (Demiurge), offered a sneak peek into the upcoming film with some fresh anime footage.

This film project was initially revealed during a live special in 2021, although details about the cast and staff were kept under the covers. However, in this latest special, Hino, Hara, and Sumire Uesaka (Shalltear) shared messages from the director and series script supervisor of the television anime.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, it all began with the first 13-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2015. Funimation handled streaming and released the English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016. The series continued with a second season in January 2018, followed by a third in July 2018. The fourth season, a hit since its July 2022 debut, has been available for streaming on Crunchyroll with an English dub.

Originating as a light novel series by Kugane Maruyama in 2010, with illustrations by so-bin, Overlord captivates readers and viewers alike. Yen Press has been bringing the light novel series to North America, while also publishing the manga adaptation by Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Oshio.

For those who aren’t familiar with its plot, Overlord unfolds in the year 2138, where virtual reality gaming is at its peak. When the popular online game Yggdrasil is unexpectedly shut down, Momonga, the protagonist, decides not to log out. As a result, Momonga is transformed into a powerful wizard in the form of a skeleton. The virtual world undergoes significant changes, with non-player characters (NPCs) developing emotions. With no connections in the real world, Momonga, now an extraordinary skeleton wizard, sets out to conquer the transformed game world.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming film, fans can look forward to another thrilling installment in the Overlord saga. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date draws closer!

