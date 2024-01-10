Electronica producer and singer Komorebi to go on tour to promote conceptual album 'The Fall'

MUMBAI : New Delhi-based electronica artist Komorebi embarks on a nationwide tour - with a full band in tow - to promote her latest album The Fall.

The Fall is the coming-of-age story of Kiane - who fans first met in Soliloquy in 2017 - and also highlights Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah's evolution from an exciting young talent to a consummate storyteller with fantastical renditions of her music.

Komorebi will be supported by Bangalore-based musician Yuhina Lachungpa, who recently released a 'fresh sounding' EP MNEMONIC.

A sonic fit, the combination of electronic beats and haunting vocal melodies and harmonies ensure a tour that promises consistency in 'sound', as both artists push themselves to reconstruct and debut their self-produced music in a unique live-performance format. Both artists have a similar wavelength even in song topic choices, perhaps hinting at a similarity in inspiration - be it artists they follow or personal experiences from their respective walks of life.

Highlights of the shows will be The Fall-inspired visuals and specially-designed costumes.

Tour details

January 19 - Bangalore - Fandom at Gilly's Redefined

January 20 - Delhi - Auro Kitchen & Bar

January 28 - Mumbai - Lollapalooza

February 4 - Hyderabad - Ext

February 8 - Mumbai - antiSOCIAL

February 9 - Pune - High Spirits

February 10 - Chennai - TBA

February 11 - Pondicherry - TBA

Tickets for the shows are available here.