Electronica producer and singer Komorebi to go on tour to promote conceptual album 'The Fall'

MUMBAI : New Delhi-based electronica artist Komorebi embarks on a nationwide tour - with a full band in tow - to promote her latest album The Fall.
The Fall is the coming-of-age story of Kiane - who fans first met in Soliloquy in 2017 - and also highlights Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah's evolution from an exciting young talent to a consummate storyteller with fantastical renditions of her music.
Komorebi will be supported by Bangalore-based musician Yuhina Lachungpa, who recently released a 'fresh sounding' EP MNEMONIC.
A sonic fit, the combination of electronic beats and haunting vocal melodies and harmonies ensure a tour that promises consistency in 'sound', as both artists push themselves to reconstruct and debut their self-produced music in a unique live-performance format. Both artists have a similar wavelength even in song topic choices, perhaps hinting at a similarity in inspiration - be it artists they follow or personal experiences from their respective walks of life.
Highlights of the shows will be The Fall-inspired visuals and specially-designed costumes.
Tour details
January 19 - Bangalore - Fandom at Gilly's Redefined
January 20 - Delhi - Auro Kitchen & Bar
January 28 - Mumbai - Lollapalooza
February 4 - Hyderabad - Ext
February 8 - Mumbai - antiSOCIAL
February 9 - Pune - High Spirits
February 10 - Chennai - TBA
February 11 - Pondicherry - TBA
Tickets for the shows are available here.
