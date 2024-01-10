DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs voting is now live

MUMBAI — Voting is now open for DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs poll. You can support your favourite clubs by voting here.

Top 100 Clubs is a celebration of the world’s definitive dancefloors, ranked entirely by votes from DJ Mag’s global audience. Almost 700,000 verified votes were counted in last year’s record-breaking poll, which boasted one of the most geographically diverse lists yet.

2023’s Top 100 Clubs results reaffirmed the strength, resilience and forward momentum of our global electronic music scene.

This year’s poll promises to do the same, with voting opening today (10th January) at 12:00 GMT and running until Friday 15th March 2024 at 23:59 GMT. The results will be revealed on Thursday 25th April 2024 both online and in the UK print magazine.

For the second year running, Hï Ibiza claimed 2023’s top spot, with Europe remaining the most represented continent on the list with 44 clubs. But with the independent nightclub industry facing challenges across the board, will we see a change in trends in 2024?

Gaining unprecedented ground in 2023’s poll was the USA, which was responsible for a third of the 12 new clubs on the list. New York mega-venue Avant Gardner & The Brooklyn Mirage broke into the top 10 this year, while 2023 Texan hotspot The Concourse Project bagged the Highest New Entry slot.

Canada and Mexico also pulled their weight for the North American region, with Montréal’s New City Gas returning to the poll for the first time since 2016, and Hardpop in Juárez rejoining after a 12-year hiatus from the poll's top 100 standings. Can the continent maintain this momentum in 2024?

Elsewhere, South America remained steady with 10 entries overall, six of which again came from the region’s clubbing capital, Brazil. The majority of new entries in 2023 came instead from Asia, with Indonesia bringing two new clubs to the list, alongside one each from Japan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. Will its number continue to rise in 2024?

The total African venues also rose to two for the first time since 2014, reflecting the continent’s ever-increasing presence on the global clubbing stage. But how will they fare in this year’s poll? The outcomes are in the hands of DJ Mag readers worldwide.

So what will be the trends of 2023? Can Hï Ibiza hold on to the No. 1 spot? With London’s Printworks closed for the forseeable future, could sister venue Ushuaïa Ibiza be their biggest competition? Or might the Americas clinch victory with returns from former winners Echostage or Green Valley?

As always, it’s down entirely to your votes. Have your say here.