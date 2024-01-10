RadioandMusic
Arjun Kanungo looses 20kgs straight, shares transformation pictures

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo, who is known for 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' and 'Industry' and his fashion looks recently shared a post about his transformed face look on social media. The singer has shared a before and after picture.  

Check pictures here:


Arjun Kanungo is one of those artists that kind of reinvented the indie music genre in the Indian music industry. With his hits, Kanungo has taken over all the clubs and parties and each year, without mistake, he has been delivering one hit after another.

Kanungo is a favorite amongst college students. Besides his chart-topping singles, he’s lent his voice to numerous Bollywood hits and performed live across the country. With Salman Khan's "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai," singer Arjun Kanungo, who is known for songs like "Aaya Na Tu," "Fursat," and "Baaki Baatein Peene Baad," recently changed gears and made his Bollywood debut. In the Prabhudheva film, he portrayed Mansoor, and he was well-received for his performance.

 

