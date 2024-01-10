RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jan 2024 11:49 |  By RnMTeam

Anuv Jain's Guldasta tour continues to soar: Unprecedented Success Across Cities with Fans Craving for More!

MUMBAI: Indian singer-songwriter Anuv Jain’s ongoing ‘Guldasta Tour’ has been making waves ever since it kicked off in the capital city on November 3rd. Anuv on just his second India tour, has achieved a milestone by selling  over 35,000+ tickets, marking this as his highest-grossing tour to date! Curated by Paytm Insider & Represent, Produced by WMS & Replay this multi-city tour has been nothing short of spectacular! The indie artist who gained mass popularity from his very first song, has been on every music lover's wishlist to watch live and the immersive musical experience that he created at his shows was well justified. Anuv has been engaging and mesmerizing his fans and bringing alive stories through his meaningful lyrics and distinctive guitar work.

For those who have not yet been a part of this extraordinary tour, there's good news – the Guldasta Tour is not over yet! Tickets are still up for grabs for his upcoming show in Mumbai. For the Mumbai show which would be the last show of his tour, Anuv is gearing up to create a memorable experience for his audience. Set to take place on the 21st of January, 2024 at DOME SVP Stadium, the show will feature an emotional rendition of his soulful songs marking the culmination of this remarkable tour. As the grand finale of the tour, Anuv's performance in Mumbai is destined to be epic and his soothing melodies will definitely resonate in the hearts of Mumbaikars throughout the year. So, come and fall in love all over again with his stories - both familiar and new  as he creates a Guldasta (bouquet) of musical delights.

So far, the tour has seen Anuv Jain perform in front of thousands of fans, offering a melodic bliss for his loyal fan base. Moreover, following the concerts, several videos of his performance cropped up on social media with fans showering him with immense praise - a true testament to the artist's widespread appeal.

Performing his latest single ’Husn’ (that crossed over 3 million streams across all platforms in its first week) Anuv in his recent  post, thanked his audience for the immense love “These are some of the craziest numbers that I’ve ever seen” as he expressed his excitement for his upcoming show in Mumbai.

Get your tickets now on Paytm and Paytm Insider to catch Anuv on the final leg of the Guldasta Tour in Mumbai!

