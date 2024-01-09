Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G coins ' unique et nouveau'

MUMBAI : After the Success of 'Fly High' Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G is all set to come up with few more such unique set of songs this year. The innovative duo coins a new trend of naming their work. If you are listener that pays attention to lyrics you will notice for " Fly High" lyrically you'll never fine Fly sitting beside high anywhere in the song. So the naming patern is mostly about the song's theme. So far the music industry across the globe has followed naming patern depicting lines, words from the lyrics. This time the Fly High duo has coined a new patern that they call " unique et nouveau" ( uniquely New) .

Soumita's oriental- oxidental fusion composition Fragile Eternity is already climbing the ladder of streams to top chart everywhere. While Simon G teamed up with Writwik Bhandari for their Collab project Teri Meri which is also earning appreciation from audience. In the midst of their hectic schedule Soumita and Simon has coined this new trend of naming their songs. They are planning to continue this patern for some of their upcoming projects. Soumita has taken the social network giving introduction of this new trend already.

About maintaining this patern Soumita added " This patern is something we truly want to implement for our upcoming projects. I can totally understand that acceptability is a huge factor in case of any form of performing arts, thus risk factor isn't zero. But, I firmly believe being relevant is above any stagnancy. Therefore, we're confident about going with this ". Having coined Unique et nouveau trend Simon G also added " Anything that's out of the box and relevant at the same time is rare and interesting as well. So we're optimistic about proceeding with it. ".