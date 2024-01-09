RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jan 2024 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G coins ' unique et nouveau'

MUMBAI : After the Success of 'Fly High' Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G is all set to come up with few more such unique set of songs this year. The innovative duo coins a new trend of naming their work. If you are listener that pays attention to lyrics you will notice for " Fly High" lyrically you'll never fine Fly sitting beside high anywhere in the song. So the naming patern is mostly about the song's theme. So far the music industry across the globe has followed naming patern depicting lines, words from the lyrics. This time the Fly High duo has coined a new patern that they call " unique et nouveau" ( uniquely New) .

Soumita's oriental- oxidental fusion composition Fragile Eternity is already climbing the ladder of streams to top chart everywhere. While Simon G teamed up with Writwik Bhandari for their Collab project Teri Meri which is also earning appreciation from audience. In the midst of their hectic schedule Soumita and Simon has coined this new trend of naming their songs. They are planning to continue this patern for some of their upcoming projects. Soumita has taken the social network giving introduction of this new trend already.

About maintaining this patern Soumita added " This patern is something we truly want to implement for our upcoming projects. I can totally understand that acceptability is a huge factor in case of any form of performing arts, thus risk factor isn't zero. But, I firmly believe being relevant is above any stagnancy. Therefore, we're confident about going with this ". Having coined Unique et nouveau trend Simon G also added " Anything that's out of the box and relevant at the same time is rare and interesting as well. So we're optimistic about proceeding with it. ".

Tags
Soumita Saha DJ Simon G Fragile Eternity music Songs
Related news
 | 09 Jan 2024

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away after a long battle with cancer

MUMBAI: Prominent musician Ustad Rashid Khan has passed away after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. The 55-year-old musician had been on oxygen support and ventilation at the ICU of a Kolkata hospital. His condition had deteriorated following a cerebral attack in December.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

Early Bird Tickets for Canada's mountain mosh Pit Armstrong On Sale Now!

MUMBAI : Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest has launched early bird weekend passes for their 2024 lineup being held on July 12th and 13th at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC with the beautiful backdrop of the Okanagan Valley.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

Amaal Mallik celebrates birthday of his pet; shares cute photos on social media

MUMBAI: Known for famous chartbusters in Indian films and singles, Amaal Malik whose touched hearts with songs like 'Tum Aaogey' from 'Bell Bottom' and 'Yeh Aaina' from the film 'Kabir Singh' expressed an adorable gesture on social media recently.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners list: Songs that bagged an award

MUMBAI: The best American television and film productions of 2023 were recognized at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.On January 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST, The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, hosted a live broadcast of the ceremony.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

DRecords unveils latest Ghazal Release 'Teri Yaad' by Sonu Manzoor

MUMBAI: DRecords International proudly presents singer and musician Sonu Manzoor, who is all set to captivate audiences with the release of his latest ghazal titled "Teri Yaad." This emotionally charged ghazal showcases the versatile talent of Sonu Manzoor, who not only lends his soulful vocals b

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
‘Best Original Song’ Golden Globe nominations SKYROCKET in Spotify streams

MUMBAI: The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place on January 7th, honoring the best films, TV shows, and performances of 2023....read more

2
Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners list: Songs that bagged an award

MUMBAI: The best American television and film productions of 2023 were recognized at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.On January 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m....read more

3
Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G coins ' unique et nouveau'

MUMBAI : After the Success of 'Fly High' Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G is all set to come up with few more such unique set of songs this year. The...read more

4
No! Selena Gomez ‘Was Not Gossiping’ about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Despite rampant speculation, Selena Gomez was not gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes with her close...read more

5
Amaal Mallik celebrates birthday of his pet; shares cute photos on social media

MUMBAI: Known for famous chartbusters in Indian films and singles, Amaal Malik whose touched hearts with songs like 'Tum Aaogey' from 'Bell Bottom'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games