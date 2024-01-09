RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jan 2024 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

See more of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at 2024 Golden Globes

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are all loved up!

After sharing a kiss at the 81st annual Golden Globes on Sunday night with the caption “I won”, the actress and singer, 31, share another photo on her instagram of her and her music producer boyfriend.

On Dec. 30, Gomez also shared photos of Blanco hugging her from behind and planting a kiss on her cheek.

On Jan.5 a source told PEOPLE that Gomez is “super happy and present” amid her new romance. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote on a fan page in early December after a picture of them together was shared. She added to another fan comment that Blanco was "the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

