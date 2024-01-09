RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jan 2024

Politically charged melodic hardcore from the Northshore of Massachusetts-- Boston's The Promised End (Members of Landmines, Tied To A Bear, The Effort, Choke Up and SkyTigers)

MUMBAI: Boston's The Promised End will release its debut 10-song LP "For The Buried And The Broken" on February 2, 2024, via Sound Investment Records/ Gunner Records.

The melodic hardcore band features members of Landmines, Tied To A Bear, The Effort, Choke Up and SkyTigers.

The album's first single "Smash and Grab" is now streaming HERE.

Of the track, vocalist Paul Picillo says: "RESIST THE FASCIST, CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST AGENDA!"

Pre-order "For The Buried And The Broken" Here.

Pre-save "For The Buried And The Broken" on Spotify.

