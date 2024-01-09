Musical Maestros Unite: Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi Spark Excitement for 'Jhoom' in 'Crakk' – Anticipation soars for the musical marvel!

MUMBAI : A heartwarming Twitter exchange unfolded as Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ali Zafar shared their excitement about the upcoming rendition of "Jhoom" in the film "Crakk."Shreya expressed her love for Ali Zafar's creation, and Vishal echoed the sentiment. Tanishk, grateful for the collaboration, thanked Ali Zafar. In response, Ali Zafar expressed his honor.

Dil jhoom jhoom chale jhoom chale sohneya I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It’s very close to my heart.. and I can’t wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk with @VishalMMishra and @tanishkbagchi… — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 8, 2024

The banter not only showcases camaraderie but amps up the anticipation for this musical masterpiece. Can't wait for "Crakk" to drop!

Crakk is produced by Action Hero Films, Crakk directed by Aditya Datt stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. The music for the film is given by T-Series. Crakk is slated to release on 23rd February, 2024.