RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jan 2024 13:02 |  By RnMTeam

Musical Maestros Unite: Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi Spark Excitement for 'Jhoom' in 'Crakk' – Anticipation soars for the musical marvel!

MUMBAI : A heartwarming Twitter exchange unfolded as Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ali Zafar shared their excitement about the upcoming rendition of "Jhoom" in the film "Crakk."Shreya expressed her love for Ali Zafar's creation, and Vishal echoed the sentiment. Tanishk, grateful for the collaboration, thanked Ali Zafar. In response, Ali Zafar expressed his honor.

The banter not only showcases camaraderie but amps up the anticipation for this musical masterpiece. Can't wait for "Crakk" to drop!

Crakk is produced by Action Hero Films, Crakk directed by Aditya Datt stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. The music for the film is given by T-Series. Crakk is slated to release on 23rd February, 2024.

Tags
Shreya Ghoshal Vishal Mishra Tanishk Bagchi Aditya Datt Vidyut Jammwal Nora Fatehi Arjun Rampal Amy Jackson music Songs
Related news
 | 09 Jan 2024

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away after a long battle with cancer

MUMBAI: Prominent musician Ustad Rashid Khan has passed away after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. The 55-year-old musician had been on oxygen support and ventilation at the ICU of a Kolkata hospital. His condition had deteriorated following a cerebral attack in December.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

Early Bird Tickets for Canada's mountain mosh Pit Armstrong On Sale Now!

MUMBAI : Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest has launched early bird weekend passes for their 2024 lineup being held on July 12th and 13th at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC with the beautiful backdrop of the Okanagan Valley.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G coins ' unique et nouveau'

MUMBAI : After the Success of 'Fly High' Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G is all set to come up with few more such unique set of songs this year. The innovative duo coins a new trend of naming their work.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

Amaal Mallik celebrates birthday of his pet; shares cute photos on social media

MUMBAI: Known for famous chartbusters in Indian films and singles, Amaal Malik whose touched hearts with songs like 'Tum Aaogey' from 'Bell Bottom' and 'Yeh Aaina' from the film 'Kabir Singh' expressed an adorable gesture on social media recently.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners list: Songs that bagged an award

MUMBAI: The best American television and film productions of 2023 were recognized at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.On January 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST, The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, hosted a live broadcast of the ceremony.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
Politically charged melodic hardcore from the Northshore of Massachusetts-- Boston's The Promised End (Members of Landmines, Tied To A Bear, The Effort, Choke Up and SkyTigers)

MUMBAI: Boston's The Promised End will release its debut 10-song LP "For The Buried And The Broken" on February 2, 2024, via Sound Investment...read more

2
Anuv Jain's 'Husn' crosses 50mn plus streams within first month of its initial release

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who gained the spotlight with ‘Mishri’, ‘Gul’ and ‘Baarishein’, did release a single titled ‘Husn’, an emotional...read more

3
Golden Globes 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas Win Best Original Song For ‘What Was I Made For?’ From ‘Barbie’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden...read more

4
Amaal Mallik celebrates birthday of his pet; shares cute photos on social media

MUMBAI: Known for famous chartbusters in Indian films and singles, Amaal Malik whose touched hearts with songs like 'Tum Aaogey' from 'Bell Bottom'...read more

5
Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G coins ' unique et nouveau'

MUMBAI : After the Success of 'Fly High' Soumita Saha and DJ Simon G is all set to come up with few more such unique set of songs this year. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games