News |  09 Jan 2024 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away after a long battle with cancer

MUMBAI: Prominent musician Ustad Rashid Khan has passed away after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

The 55-year-old musician had been on oxygen support and ventilation at the ICU of a Kolkata hospital. His condition had deteriorated following a cerebral attack in December.

Khan belonged to the 'Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana' and received his initial training from artistes such as Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan and Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He performed his first concert at the age of 11 and was acknowleged as a musician by the ITC Sangeet Research Academy by the age of 26.

