Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners list: Songs that bagged an award

MUMBAI: The best American television and film productions of 2023 were recognized at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

On January 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST, The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, hosted a live broadcast of the ceremony.

In the US, CBS carried live coverage of the ceremony. With eight nominations, including Best Original Score, for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," and nine nominations, including Best Original Song for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," are the two movies with the most.

"Barbie" broke box office records and became the biggest global picture release of 2023, as well as the most successful film directed by a woman in the US.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners list!



1. Best Original Score, Motion Picture



Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”



2. Best Original Song, Motion Picture



“What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie”



3. Best Motion Picture, Animated



“The Boy and the Heron”



4. Cinematic and Box Office Achievement



“Barbie”



5. Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language



“Anatomy of a Fall”



6. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama



Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”



7. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama



Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”



8. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



Emma Stone, “Poor Things”



9. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”



10. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”



11. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”



12. Best Director, Motion Picture



Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”



13. Best Screenplay, Motion Picture



Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”



14. Best Motion Picture, Drama



“Oppenheimer”



15. Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



“Poor Things”



16. Best Television Series, Drama



“Succession”



17. Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy



“The Bear”



18. Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television



“Beef”



19. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama



Sarah Snook, “Succession”



20. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama



Kieran Culkin, “Succession”



21. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy



Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”



22. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy



Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”



23. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie



Ali Wong, “Beef”



24. Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Steven Yeun, “Beef”



25. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role



Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”



26. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role



Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”



27. Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television



Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”