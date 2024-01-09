RadioandMusic
Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners list: Songs that bagged an award

MUMBAI: The best American television and film productions of 2023 were recognized at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

On January 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST, The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, hosted a live broadcast of the ceremony.

In the US, CBS carried live coverage of the ceremony. With eight nominations, including Best Original Score, for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," and nine nominations, including Best Original Song for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," are the two movies with the most.

 "Barbie" broke box office records and became the biggest global picture release of 2023, as well as the most successful film directed by a woman in the US.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners list!

1. Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”

2. Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie”

3. Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boy and the Heron”

4. Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie”

5. Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall”

6. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

7. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

8. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

9. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

10. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

11. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

12. Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

13. Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

14. Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

15. Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Poor Things”

16. Best Television Series, Drama

“Succession”

17. Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”

18. Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Beef”

19. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

20. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

21. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

22. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

23. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong, “Beef”

24. Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

25. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

26. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

27. Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

