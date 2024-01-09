Early Bird Tickets for Canada's mountain mosh Pit Armstrong On Sale Now!

MUMBAI : Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest has launched early bird weekend passes for their 2024 lineup being held on July 12th and 13th at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC with the beautiful backdrop of the Okanagan Valley. The 14th annual gathering of metalheads will once again witness a pilgrimage of extreme metal music fans for two days of unforgettable moshing, headbanging, and camping. From iconic headliners to promising newcomers, the upcoming 2024 lineup is set to showcase the best of diverse metal genres, ensuring an electrifying experience for all.

"It's one of the premier festivals of its kind in Canada, showcasing the biggest names in local, national, and international heavy metal music." - Vancouver Sun

Early bird weekend passes are on sale now at the following link until Feb 29th: https://armstrongmetalfest.ca

(All tickets provide General Admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area, and arena from 9:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2023, until 12:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2022. Free camping is included.)

Breaking attendance records again, the 2023 edition of Armstrong MetalFest was an eclectic earth-shaking lineup that featured 28 bands performing on the two-day festival that included headliners LA thrashers WARBRINGER, San Francisco tech-death giants FALLUJAH, festival alumni Spokane, WA's ENTERPRISE EARTH, and Los Angeles' THE ZENITH PASSAGE, along with Denver's H.P. Lovecraft extreme metallers VALE OF PNATH, and Edmonton's Juno award-winning heavy metal champions STRIKER.



(Photo Credit Derrek Carr - The Zenith Passage at AMF 2023)

Since 2009 (minus pause years 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic), West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but have imported well-known, international acts to the quiet, little Canadian town of Armstrong, British Columbia.

Each year hundreds of metalheads from Canada and the USA descend into the picturesque Okanagan Valley and under the blistering sun, they spend three days camping, taking in as much metal over two days, participating in wrestling events, scavenger hunts, and catching up with their metal family.

The festival has seen such renowned headliners as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, Origin, Rivers of Nihil, and Beyond Creation as well as emerging artists from across North America. At the end of the revelry, the festival disappears without a trace, leaving the landscape as pristine as it has always been.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on the Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C., it gives bands opportunities to play at different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.