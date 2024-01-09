RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jan 2024 14:34

DRecords unveils latest Ghazal Release 'Teri Yaad' by Sonu Manzoor

MUMBAI: DRecords International proudly presents singer and musician Sonu Manzoor, who is all set to captivate audiences with the release of his latest ghazal titled "Teri Yaad." This emotionally charged ghazal showcases the versatile talent of Sonu Manzoor, who not only lends his soulful vocals but also takes on the directorial role in the accompanying music video.

Sonu Manzoor's expressive voice in "Teri Yaad" creates an unforgettable musical experience. Aoun Abbas, the maestro behind the captivating music, weaves a magical blend of sounds, complemented by the mesmerising flute of Baqir Abbas. Iqbal Hussain's compositional skills and creative vision work together seamlessly to lift "Teri Yaad" to new heights. Together, this ensemble promises a symphony that will resonate deeply with the audience, leaving an everlasting impression. "Teri Yaad Kihojeya Menu Rog La Gaayi" features powerful lyrics that speaks volume as is written by the talented Salamat Feroz. His mastery of poetry gives the ghazal a greater depth of meaning and detail, enabling the audience to connect deeply with the lyrics. The task of making the visual narrative come to life falls on Sonu Manzoor, who dons the hat of director as well. His imaginative vision and cinematographer Sajjawal Hassan's lens guarantee a music video that not only enriches the entire storytelling experience but also perfectly matches the tune.

Talking about the new ghazal launch, Taranpreet Mehndi, CEO – DRecords International said, “We are pleased to unveil "Teri Yaad," a Ghazal that captures emotions in every note and is a timeless tune by the talented Sonu Manzoor. Embrace the enchanting journey of memories through this musical masterpiece as we celebrate the magic of Sonu Manzoor's voice. We at DRecords take immense pride in introducing and cultivating emerging musicians, and we think 'Teri Yaad' is an outstanding example of the brilliant musical future we see for Sonu Manzoor and the plethora of untapped talent out there.”

Praising Sonu Manzoor’s work, renowned ghazal singer Ustad Ghulam Ali said, “Sonu Manzoor, much like his father, is a remarkable artist. I've truly admired his creations, and I am confident that his work will resonate with the audience as well. My heartfelt prayers go out to him, hoping for the success that Sonu truly deserves.”

In addition to the applause, renowned Indian singer Hans Raj Hans expressed his admiration, stating, “Those passionate about music are undoubtedly familiar with the renowned harmonium player, Manzoor Sahab. Personally, witnessing Sonu Manzoor's skill on the harmonium and listening to his incredible music 'Teri Yaad' has left me impressed. I am confident that his upcoming ghazal will charm the audience just as much.”

Sonu Manzoor, rooted in a dynamic classical music heritage, commenced his musical journey under his father, Ustad Manzoor Hussain, a distinguished classical harmonium player associated with the legendary Abida Parveen for over 35 years. Sonu learned Ragas from an early age, excelling in classical solo performance. Collaborating with artists like Sanam Marvi, he has contributed to various channels as a harmonium player and music arranger, showcasing his versatility as a singer, keyboardist, and harmonium player in Pakistan. His rich lineage includes his uncle, Ustad Muhammad Tufail, a prominent classical tabla player, and his second uncle, Sabir Hussain, a singer, and classical tabla player running a music academy in New York. Sonu Manzoor, a disciple of his elder uncle Ghulam Ali in singing, initiated his singing career three years ago, making significant strides in the industry. "Teri Yaad" marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning singing career, demonstrating his versatility and passion for creating music that resonates with audiences.

The music release of "Teri Yaad" is set to capture the hearts of ghazal enthusiasts, offering a blend of soulful vocals, poignant lyrics, and mesmerising compositions. The music is available on DRecords’ YouTube Channel.

Link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmXs4j82tEs

