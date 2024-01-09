RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jan 2024 13:34 |  By RnMTeam

‘Best Moments’ from the Golden Globes 2024

MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes have come to an end!

Sunday's ceremony was filled with exciting moments including first time wins and date night smooches. From Selena Gomez reuniting with Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's front-row canoodling, here all the best moments from the star-studded show,

1. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Steal a Kiss
Though Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet did not walk the carpet together, they were reunited inside and were caught stealing a kiss from their seats during the ceremony. The Wonka star was nominated for his role in the latest iteration of the beloved Roald Dahl story and wore a sparkly jacket for the occasion. Jenner wore a complementary look featuring lace and sparkles.

2. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Share a Hug During Sunday's ceremony, Selena Gomez was sure to make a pitsop at bestie Taylor Swift's table. The pair — both nominees — was also seen sharing a hug during the broadcast as Swift carried her glass of champagne.

3. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment during the star-studded show.

4. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share Romantic Kiss

5. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards.

