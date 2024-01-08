Tilburg release 'Turning Time', EP features '70s progressive rock and electronia elements

MUMBAI : "Turning Time" is Tilburg's third release and is already available on all streaming platforms. The EP is part two of a two part EP release of four songs each. Tilburg takes 1970's progressive rock and adds modern dark electronia elements creating a blend of two elements. Tilburg features dutch fusion guitaris Timo Janse and Whispers of The Dragon keyboard M Hopkins.
"Turning Time": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/79jvG25wu8clNPdEGpNFqS
The band began in 2009 under the name of Kinder Voss. During the recording sessions for the debut album “Tales of the Spanish Kings” a concept album similar to the early days of progressive rock. Due to touring conflicts with the international line up of the band, the band came to an early end. Jump forward to 2021, songwriter M Hopkins revived the project and recording sessions began again with Dutch fusion guitarist Timo Janse on guitars and M Hopkins on keyboards.
In the spring of 2022, the album was finished and Tilburg was selected as the band’s new name and “Tales of the Spanish Kings” was released.
Influenced by the greats of the past such as Keith Emerson (ELP) and Rick Wakeman (YES), the album reflects many of the unique qualities of ’70s progressive rock, but features an influence of harder modern guitar and electronic sounds of today. The goal of the album was to bring a new progressive rock sound along with honoring the greats of the past.
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden...read more
MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in...read more
MUMBAI: WHO: Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new music video with her first single “Can’t Get Enough” at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST on...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who gained the spotlight with ‘Mishri’, ‘Gul’ and ‘Baarishein’, did release a single titled ‘Husn’, an emotional...read more
MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic...read more