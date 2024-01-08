Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez reunite at Golden Globe Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Several Hollywood stars were present on the red carpet and among them were Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift as well. It was a reunion for the longtime BFFs and their fans just couldn’t keep calm. Gomez who has been nominated in the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” category reunited with bestie Swift on the red carpet.
Swift, on the other hand, is up for an award in the “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement”, because of her film based on the uber-famous and massively successful Eras tour.
Pictures and videos of their reunion went viral on X in no time and sent their fans into a frenzy.
Girls night at the #GoldenGlobes@selenagomez & @taylorswift13! pic.twitter.com/ZvDxvK3HrB
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Taylor and Selena#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NwhrHJf8dW
— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 8, 2024
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden...read more
MUMBAI: WHO: Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new music video with her first single “Can’t Get Enough” at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST on...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who gained the spotlight with ‘Mishri’, ‘Gul’ and ‘Baarishein’, did release a single titled ‘Husn’, an emotional...read more
MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in...read more
MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic...read more