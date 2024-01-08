Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez reunite at Golden Globe Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Several Hollywood stars were present on the red carpet and among them were Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift as well. It was a reunion for the longtime BFFs and their fans just couldn’t keep calm. Gomez who has been nominated in the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” category reunited with bestie Swift on the red carpet.

Swift, on the other hand, is up for an award in the “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement”, because of her film based on the uber-famous and massively successful Eras tour.

Pictures and videos of their reunion went viral on X in no time and sent their fans into a frenzy.