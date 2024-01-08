RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Jan 2024 12:06 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez reunite at Golden Globe Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Several Hollywood stars were present on the red carpet and among them were Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift as well. It was a reunion for the longtime BFFs and their fans just couldn’t keep calm. Gomez who has been nominated in the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” category reunited with bestie Swift on the red carpet.

Swift, on the other hand, is up for an award in the “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement”, because of her film based on the uber-famous and massively successful Eras tour.

Pictures and videos of their reunion went viral on X in no time and sent their fans into a frenzy.

Tags
Golden Globe Awards Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Beverly Hills
Related news
 | 08 Jan 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shares kisses at 2024 Golden Globes

MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic moment at the Golden Globes award ceremony and they even shared a glimpse of it on social media.

read more
 | 08 Jan 2024

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more at Golden Globe Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Attention fashionistas! The 81st Golden Globes Awards have officially kicked off with top celebrities including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more gracing the red carpet.

read more
 | 05 Jan 2024

10 trending songs on social media of 2023

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by the captivating allure of Instagram reels, it"s undeniable that we all find ourselves immersed in the endless scroll of amusing dance clips and visually pleasing landscapes.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Take a look at Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco’s romantic life

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco's heart wants Selena Gomez.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Selena Gomez reveals her next ‘last’ album

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is sick of the same old love songs.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
Golden Globes 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas Win Best Original Song For ‘What Was I Made For?’ From ‘Barbie’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden...read more

2
Jennifer Lopez new song and MV coming this wednesday *** MEDIA ALERT***

MUMBAI: WHO: Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new music video with her first single “Can’t Get Enough” at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST on...read more

3
Anuv Jain's 'Husn' crosses 50mn plus streams within first month of its initial release

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who gained the spotlight with ‘Mishri’, ‘Gul’ and ‘Baarishein’, did release a single titled ‘Husn’, an emotional...read more

4
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez reunite at Golden Globe Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in...read more

5
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shares kisses at 2024 Golden Globes

MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games